ON THE HILL

Congressional Progressive Caucus urges members to vote for Tlaib’s Lebanon war powers resolution

The leadership of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, whose members constitute nearly 45% of the House Democratic caucus, is encouraging members to vote for a war powers resolution led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) which aims to prevent any U.S. cooperation with or assistance for the Israeli operations in Lebanon, Jewish Insider has learned.

Tlaib is expected to force a vote on the resolution this week. The backing of the CPC leadership does not guarantee support from all 95 of the caucus’ members, but indicates that Tlaib’s resolution could pick up substantial support among congressional Democrats.

CPC Chair Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) did not respond to a request for comment.

The resolution currently has nine cosponsors along with Tlaib: Reps. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), Chuy García (D-IL), Valerie Foushee (D-NC), Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Val Hoyle (D-OR) and Ro Khanna (D-CA).

House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Greg Meeks (D-NY), who has been at the forefront of other war powers efforts that aim to stymie the Trump administration, hasn’t yet publicly weighed in on Tlaib’s effort.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he hadn’t reviewed the legislation yet.

Tlaib, in advocating for the resolution, has largely ignored Hezbollah’s role in the conflict. An FAQ circulated by her office last week asserted that Hezbollah is not the true target of Israel’s operations.

“Israeli leaders’ statements and actions have made it clear that this invasion is not about Hezbollah. Indiscriminate bombings, the demolition of entire towns and villages, and illegal forced displacement orders have targeted the entire population across wide swaths of Lebanese territory,” the FAQ reads in a section entitled, “What about Hezbollah?”

“The U.S. enabling and supporting another Israeli invasion and indefinite military occupation in Lebanon will only lead to more death and destruction. It is clear that if we are serious about achieving peace and security for all, we must use our leverage to put an immediate end to this invasion,” the section continues.

While she framed the resolution as cutting off U.S. support for Israel’s operations, she said it would not impact U.S. assistance or support for the Lebanese Armed Forces.