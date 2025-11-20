Word on the Street

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he plans to meet with Zohran Mamdani — whom the president referred to as ‘Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran “Kwame” Mamdani’ —in the Oval Office on Friday, after the New York City mayor-elect reached out to schedule a sit-down…

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that she will stay on as the department head following Mamdani’s offer for her to remain in the role…

The House Ethics Committee announced plans to open an investigation into Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL), for allegations including incomplete financial disclosures, violations of campaign finance law, receipt of special gifts and favors, sexual misconduct or dating violence and misuse of congressional resources…

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) was indicted and charged with stealing $5 million in FEMA funds during the COVID-19 pandemic and funneling the money to her campaign…

The Commerce Department signed off on the sale of up to 70,000 chips to two state-backed companies based in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia; the decision marks an about-face from the Trump administration, which had previously hesitated to approve the deals…

Harvard will not release the full results of a survey of undergraduate students regarding several Israel divestment proposals; university officials said that more than 80% of the school’s approximately 7,100 undergraduates did not answer the survey, skipped the questions on divestment or said they were uncertain, while 8.4% of the total undergraduate population voiced support for divestment…

Former Harvard President Larry Summers is taking leave from teaching at Harvard and from his position as director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School following the release of Summers’ emails with Jeffrey Epstein that continued until the day before Epstein’s 2019 arrest…

The Koum Family Foundation is endowing the Israel Studies Program at Stanford, four years after the launch of a pilot program at the school…

Chapman University is facing a lawsuit from two recent alumni who allege that administrators at the California school did not adequately address incidents of antisemitism on the campus…

Actress Shira Haas was tapped to star in Peter Morgan’s upcoming limited Netflix series “The Boys from Brazil,” based on real-life efforts to track down Nazi officials who fled to South America following World War II…

Walmart is in discussions to acquire Israeli startup R&A Data, which tackles online scams related to digital marketplaces; R&A has been working with the retailer as a third-party vendor since 2024…

The Washington Post spotlights Israeli basketball player Yarden Garzon, the co-captain of the University of Maryland women’s basketball team…

A Bristol, U.K., music venue said that its cancellation of an Oi Va Voi show earlier this year was a “mistake” that was “not in line” with the venue’s values and came as a result of pressure from what the venue described as “activist groups” targeting the London-based klezmer band “because they are a Jewish band performing with an Israeli singer”…

Former Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal, who was released last month after more than two years, detailed the sexual assaults he endured while in Hamas captivity in Gaza…

The Wall Street Journal looks at concerns in Israel that Saudi Arabia’s acquisition of F-35 fighter jets could encourage other countries in the region to seek the planes and potentially erode Israel’s aerial advantage…

The New York Times reports on a previously undisclosed meeting in July between U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in prison in the U.S. for passing classified information to Israel…

An Iranian-American Jewish man diagnosed with bladder cancer has been imprisoned in Iran’s notorious Evin prison after being sentenced to jail time earlier this year for a trip to Israel taken more than a decade ago for his son’s bar mitzvah…

Iran released a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker and its 21-member crew seized last week after departing from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates; the vessel’s high sulphur gasoil was offloaded by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shortly before the tanker was released…

The Financial Times reports on a previously undisclosed trip by Iranian nuclear scientists to Russia last year, the second known visit of representatives from the Iranian military-linked Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research…

Hamas terrorists fired at Israeli forces in Khan Younis in violation of the ceasefire, prompting Israeli strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip…

Paramount engaged with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund and other Gulf investors regarding potential investment in Warner Bros. Discovery as Paramount makes a bid for the company…

The Wall Street Journal looks at how Pakistani army chief Asim Munir is consolidating power following a series of changes to the country’s constitution that, according to the WSJ, “creates a new post that puts Munir in charge of all three branches of the armed forces as soon as the end of this month, and gives him lifelong immunity from prosecution”…