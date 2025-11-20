SAUDI SUMMIT

Lawmakers from both parties meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman

House Speaker Mike Johnson said MBS ‘wowed’ members of Congress and praised his ‘sense of humor’

Congressional lawmakers met Wednesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, a day after a summit between the Saudi leader and President Donald Trump at the White House, where the administration announced a slew of new military and civilian deals with Riyadh.

Sens. Jim Risch (R-ID) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the top lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, met separately with the crown prince midday Wednesday. Risch described the meeting to Jewish Insider as “very good.”

“We talked about the president’s 20-point plan for Gaza, obviously the normalization process with Israel and the things that are related to that — it was a very good meeting,” Risch said.

Bin Salman said publicly on Tuesday that he’s interested in joining the Abraham Accords but only after a clear pathway to a Palestinian state has been implemented.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) organized a separate meeting with Sens. Tim Sheehy (R-MT), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jim Banks (R-IN), James Lankford (R-OK), Katie Britt (R-AL), Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Rep. French Hill (R-AR). Ernst, Lankford and Rosen co-chair the Abraham Accords Caucus.

“It was a great meeting, great discussion,” Banks said. “Our relationship has never been stronger. … His visit to the U.S. has been incredibly successful, not just in Washington but throughout the rest of the country. America is very pro-MBS and pro-Saudi Arabia, and the relationship is only going to grow further from here.”

He noted that his state’s national guard is a partner of the Saudi Arabian military, so the state has a special relationship with Riyadh.

“We discussed everything. MBS is focused on the future, artificial intelligence, data centers, the relationship with the United States, we talked about all of it,” Banks continued. “It was a candid discussion. I have a sense — I’m a young senator, he’s a young world leader — that he’s going to be around for a long time and our relationship’s only going to improve and grow from here.”

Sheehy said the meeting was “great.”

“They are our strongest ally — obviously besides Israel — in the region so we’ve got to stay close to them and make sure we’re aligned,” Sheehy said.

Lankford declined to delve into the specifics of what was discussed. Still, he described it as “positive” and “a good meeting.”

Rosen said, “Saudi Arabia plays a critical role with the US and other Middle Eastern partners to combat Iranian aggression in the region, and I believe Saudi-Israel normalization is key to long term peace in the region. I attended the meeting today to learn about the Saudi vision for a future Middle East and conditions for joining the Abraham Accords.”

But she said she emerged with lingering questions about some of the deals announced this week.

“However, I still have questions about several of the White House announcements this week, including the sale of F-35s to the Kingdom and how we will maintain Israel’s QME and protect our own technology,” she said. “I urge the Administration to provide Congress with more specifics on all of these agreements as soon as possible.”

On the House side, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Reps. Rick Crawford (R-AR), Jim Himes (D-CT), Mike Rogers (R-AL), Adam Smith (D-WA), Tom Cole (R-OK), Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) reportedly participated in a separate meeting with bin Salman.

Rogers, the chair of the House Armed Services Committee, described bin Salman as “very impressive.”

“He did a great job, he’s been a great ally in that region … he was very impressive today,” Rogers said.

He said that the issue of Saudi normalization with Israel was not discussed, and that the conversation focused more on “stabilizing the region from threats.”

Johnson, in a podcast interview with Katie Miller after the meeting, said that bin Salman was “very engaging” and praised his “sense of humor.”

“It was encouraging, we need that partnership between the two nations,” Johnson said

“He just wowed [the attendees],” Johnson said. “My Democrat colleagues were leaving and Greg Meeks … said, ‘He’s really good.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, he is’’