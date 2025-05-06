Schakowsky retirement sets up Illinois Democratic primary battle over Mideast policy

The next big intra-Democratic primary battle over Middle East policy is shaping up on the North Shore of Chicago in one of the most heavily Jewish House districts in the country, where longtime Jewish Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) said on Monday that she would not seek reelection.

Her widely anticipated retirement announcement had set off a behind-the-scenes scramble among several potential candidates eyeing the coveted open seat in Illinois’ deep blue 9th Congressional District, which includes part of Chicago and northern suburbs such as Evanston and Skokie.

The first major Democratic candidate to enter the race, Laura Fine, a Jewish state senator, launched her campaign on Tuesday morning and is emerging as a pro-Israel favorite in the developing primary, as she prepares to face several opponents who have been openly hostile to the longstanding U.S. alliance with Israel or drawn backlash from Jewish leaders over their approach to key issues involving Middle East policy.

In an interview with Jewish Insider on Monday, Fine touted her pro-Israel platform and described herself as a staunch defender of the Jewish state who has long been outspoken against rising antisemitism fueled by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Calling Israel “one of America’s most important allies and the only democracy in the Middle East,” Fine said the country “was brutally attacked on Oct. 7 — and has every right to defend itself against the ongoing attacks.” The remaining hostages held in Gaza, she emphasized, “need to come home, now.”

“It’s frustrating that this conflict continues to rage,” she said of the Israel-Hamas war, advocating for a “negotiated, two-state solution that brings peace to both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Fine also backed continued security assistance to Israel that has faced opposition from some House Democrats and said that the U.S. needs to “work to safeguard Israel from the threat of Iran” — which is now in talks with the Trump administration over its nuclear program.

The 58-year-old state lawmaker, who served in the state House before rising to the Senate in 2019, is a co-chair of the legislative Jewish Caucus and calls herself a “proud Jewish woman,” noting that her bat mitzvah was held in Israel. “I have been on the front lines of the fight against antisemitism,” she told JI, pointing to her efforts to provide increased security funding to Jewish institutions as well as state grant money to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and other places.

“First and foremost, I’m really tired of Israel being used as a political football to score points,” Fine said, even as she stressed a commitment to fighting anti-Jewish harassment seen at Northwestern University in her own district.

Still, Fine said that she was unfamiliar with a key piece of federal legislation called the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which has remained stalled in the Senate even as it has been championed by leading Jewish advocacy groups. “That is something I will look into,” she said of the bill aimed at addressing the surge of antisemitic activity on college campuses in the aftermath of Hamas’ attacks. “I have been really focused on fighting antisemitism in Illinois.”

As the primary to succeed Schakowsky continues to take shape, Fine is expected to face Daniel Biss, her predecessor in the state Senate who is now mayor of Evanston, a progressive stronghold. During his 2017 campaign for Illinois governor, Biss, who is Jewish, faced scrutiny from Jewish community leaders over choosing a running mate who endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

While he ultimately dropped his running mate amid the widespread backlash, the initial blunder could resurface as a potential red flag among pro-Israel activists assessing the race in its early stages. Biss did not respond to a request for comment on Monday about his plans for the race.

Like Schakowsky, Biss, 47, is more ideologically aligned with the left-leaning Israel advocacy group J Street, according to people familiar with his views on Middle East policy. The organization, which has embraced increasingly adversarial positions toward Israel in recent years, frequently feuds with AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobbying group whose political arm is currently monitoring the race but has “not yet made a decision” regarding an endorsement, according to a spokesperson.

Fine said that she has met with AIPAC as well as Democratic Majority for Israel, whose political arm has also played an active role in recent Democratic primaries where divisions over Israel have featured prominently. A spokesperson for DMFI PAC did not respond to a request for comment on its own plans.

Even before Schakowsky revealed that she would retire on Monday, the 14-term congresswoman had drawn a challenger to her far left, Kat Abughazaleh, a social media influencer of Palestinian descent who is making her opposition to Israel a central element of her long-shot campaign. In one fundraising text sent by her campaign, for instance, the 26-year-old political newcomer accused “Democratic leadership of caving to the pro-apartheid lobby,” while adding she “won’t vote to send unrestricted military aid to our ‘allies’ when the bombs are killing children and civilians.”

In previous online posts, Abughazaleh has described Israel a “genocidal apartheid regime” and invoked a phrase, “from the river to the sea,” that is widely interpreted as a call for Israel’s elimination as a Jewish state.

“I don’t know her, and we obviously disagree on some pretty critical issues,” Fine said of her rival on Monday. “I’ve been very clear today where I stand. I’m not going to attack my opponents. I’m focused on telling my story.”

“What does it mean, within American Jewry, where you stand on Israel — where you stand on American domestic issues?” Manny Houle, a pro-Israel strategist who is advising Danny Goldberg on a potential campaign told JI. “I absolutely believe that that will play out in the primary — from outside money into the district.”

While Abughazaleh, a recent transplant to the district, is not regarded as a serious candidate given her lack of experience and incendiary rhetoric, one Democratic campaign strategist who has worked in Chicago suggested that she could gain traction if the primary field attracts more established figures who end up splitting the vote.

In addition to Biss, the primary could also draw state Reps. Hoan Huynh and Daniel Didech as well as Danny Goldberg, an assistant state’s attorney in Cook County. Manny Houle, a pro-Israel strategist who is advising Goldberg on a potential campaign, said the likely preponderance of Jewish candidates in the race could provide an opportunity to engage in a lively debate about key issues relating to Israel and other communal concerns.

“What does it mean, within American Jewry, where you stand on Israel — where you stand on American domestic issues?” Houle, who has previously served as a progressive outreach director for AIPAC in the Midwest, told JI. “I absolutely believe that that will play out in the primary — from outside money into the district.”

With Schakowsky now preparing to leave the stage after more than a quarter century in Congress, pro-Israel leaders in Chicago and beyond are eager to support a new candidate who is more aligned with their views, as the outgoing progressive lawmaker has embraced more critical positions toward Israel amid its war in Gaza.

“For more than two decades, Congresswoman Schakowsky has been one of the most fearless and effective progressive voices in Washington,” Fine said. “I will try to make her proud by carrying her vision forward as we continue to fight for dignity, fairness and opportunity for all.”

David Rosenberg, the president of CityPAC, a pro-Israel advocacy group in Chicago that has met with Fine to discuss her campaign, said he has been disappointed by Schakowsky’s approach to Middle East policy, which has included calls to cut off aid to Israel.

The open-seat primary, he told JI on Monday, “presents a unique opportunity to hopefully see someone more supportive on our issues in her old seat.”

Speaking with JI, Fine, for her part, expressed appreciation for Schakowsky’s legacy, even as she acknowledged the two “won’t agree on everything.”

