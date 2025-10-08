Hostage families nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, thank him at D.C. memorial

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Cautious hope in Israel ahead of talks for Hamas to free all hostages

Hamas, calling for further negotiations, says it agrees to full hostage release

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization’

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according to Jewish civil rights group

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exits role

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-runner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conservatives

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netanyahu

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palestinian statehood

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zionist activism

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antisemitism settlements

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antisemitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing antisemitism

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject conditions on Syria sanctions relief

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination to killing of Jesus

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves against Israel

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision to recognize Palestinian state

What Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk reveal about the Democrats’ future on Israel

Seven Senate Dems call for recognition of a Palestinian state

Israeli ambassador to Japan thanks Tokyo for ‘standing on the right side of history’

Israeli ambassador calls efforts to block U.S. weapons to Israel a ‘blood libel’

New York Democratic Party chair says he won’t endorse Mamdani

ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against Iran, Syria, North Korea

Qatar at a crossroads: Will Doha continue harboring terrorists after the Israel strike?

New York Jewish leaders reckon with a potential Mamdani win

Sen. Slotkin sounds alarm on left-wing antisemitism at Jewish security briefing

Johnson discusses efforts to push back on GOP isolationists with pro-Israel leaders

Palantir’s Alex Karp says Jews need to ‘leave their comfort zone’ to defend community

Kash Patel vows to investigate funding for far-left protest movements

Netanyahu does damage control after saying Israel to be like ‘super-Sparta,’ ‘autarky’

Drawing on Jewish blessing, Shapiro offers ‘words of healing’ to a nation on edge

Israel starts major ground operation in Gaza City

Jewish social workers warn of growing antisemitism in the field: ‘Counter to everything that we learn in social work school’

Rep. Zach Nunn pushes to expand U.S.-Israel cooperation, technology partnerships

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen talks covert missions, Oct. 7 failures in new book

Philadelphia House race puts spotlight on virulently anti-Israel Democratic candidate 

Wes Moore: ‘The level of antisemitism that we see in our society is not just intolerable, it’s heartbreaking’

In shadow of antisemitic violence, Capital Jewish Museum celebrates second year

Rubio starts Israel visit with prayer at Western Wall

Isaac Chotiner, The New Yorker’s interrogator out to trip up Israel supporters 

Dan Goldman’s primary emerging as bellwether for the staying power of pro-Israel Democrats

Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on the right

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over Israel’s Doha strike

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning against Senate run

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertently stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position on Israel, experts say

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long record of anti-Israel hostility

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism still present

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against Norges Fund’s BDS move

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, antisemitic speakers

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS initiative

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming years 

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ responsibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 attacks as speaker

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel visit

Hostage families nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, thank him at D.C. memorial

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his wife, Allison, supported the creation of the sukkah through their family foundation

Liri Agami

Former hostages Noa Argamani (left) and Edan Alexander (center) stand with Daniel Neutra, brother of hostage Omer Neutra, and other hostage family members at a memorial event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2025.

By
Gabby Deutch
October 8, 2025

Oct. 7 bloomed warm and sunny in Washington this year as dozens of Jewish community leaders and bipartisan political officials gathered somberly at a pavilion at the Kennedy Center to mark two years since the Hamas terror attacks in Israel. 

A large sukkah, deemed the “Sukkah of Hope,” had a simple message displayed: “Two years in captivity. We can bring them home,” with photos of the 48 people, living and dead, still held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Several former hostages and the family members of those still in Gaza walked up to the stage inside the sukkah, one after the other, all with variations on the same message: Thank you, President Trump, they said. Bring our loved ones home. 

“President Trump, we are thankful for what you’ve done, for your determination, for the time and energy you’ve given to this cause,” said Liran Berman, whose twin brothers, Gali and Ziv, remain in Gaza. 

“We are really grateful and hopeful. I’m glad that this man, Donald Trump, is behind us,” said Iair Horn, who in February returned to Israel after 498 days in Hamas captivity. His younger brother, Eitan, is still being held in Gaza.

Their appeal to the president’s dealmaking prowess came after the Hostages and Missing Families Forum nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, an honor he has long coveted. The president sent a letter to the former hostages and the hostage families early Tuesday thanking them for the nomination and expressing his commitment “to returning all the hostages home, and ensuring the total destruction of Hamas so these horrific acts may never be repeated.” 

The Sukkah of Hope was supposed to be constructed on the Ellipse, outside the White House. But the government shutdown meant that could not happen. Still, its move to the Kennedy Center did not keep high-level government officials from visiting. 

Before the memorial service, several Cabinet secretaries had breakfast with the former hostages and hostage family members. In attendance were Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. 

Ronen Neutra, whose son Omer was killed on Oct. 7 and whose body is being held hostage by Hamas, said the Cabinet members sounded optimistic about the possibility of a deal. 

“We are hearing from the Cabinet members their optimism that we might be getting closer to a deal,” Neutra said. “But I think what is more important for us, or as important, is to hear the commitment that [we] have been hearing from President Trump, that this has to happen, and this is on his top priority list, and I think it trickles down.” 

Lutnick and his wife, Allison, supported the creation of the sukkah through their family foundation. 

“Donald Trump is the driving force of peace in this world,” Lutnick said at the memorial event. “The United States of America is together with the hostages and the hostage families. We are part of you, we are with you and we will help get them home.”

In the crowd at the event were Noa Argamani, Edan Alexander, Keith Siegel, Arbel Yehoud, Doron Steinbrecher and Ilana Gritzewsky, all of whom survived Hamas captivity. Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, and the Neutra family met with Trump at the White House on Tuesday afternoon. 

At the memorial, several outlined the torture they face and they fears they harbor for loved ones who remain in Gaza. 

“There are no words in any language to describe what I went through,” said Yehoud, whose partner, Ariel Cunio, 28, remains in Gaza. “Even as I stand here before you, I’m not really there. A massive part of me is still there, trapped in that darkness, and I will remain there until my Ariel and everyone comes home.”

