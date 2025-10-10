doha dealings

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idaho

The deal has elicited criticism from voices as wide-ranging as far-right influencer Laura Loomer and DNC Chairman Ken Martin

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in a Pentagon meeting with Qatari Defense Minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday, signed a deal to open a Qatari Air Force facility at the U.S. Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

The deal is eliciting widespread shock and outrage from a broad ideological spectrum of political figures.

The latest deal follows the announcement of sweeping U.S. defensive guarantees to Qatar, similar to those the U.S. has made to its NATO allies, both signs of an increasingly close military alignment between the U.S. and Qatar — a key sponsor of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The base is set to host Qatari F-15 jets and pilots for joint training operations, in order to “enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability,” Hegseth said. He also praised Qatar for helping to mediate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The deal has elicited criticism from voices as wide-ranging as Trump ally and far-right influencer Laura Loomer and Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin.

Loomer wrote a spree of X posts lambasting the deal, framing it as the vanguard of a Muslim Brotherhood invasion of Idaho and the United States, a threat to national security, a precursor to a potential terrorist attack and the harbinger of the downfall of Western civilization.

“Now that the GOP has decided to literally harbor Islamic terrorists on US soil, I don’t really care about fighting for Republicans as much as I did yesterday. I have lost hope for 2026 and 2028 to be totally honest,” Loomer said. “While we’re at it, why don’t we just give the CCP an air base and some gain of function labs on US soil? lol Might as well!”

“An economic bailout for Argentina. An air force base for Qatar. This guy is doing everything but putting America first,” Martin said, a sentiment echoed by the DNC’s vice chair, Malcolm Kenyatta.

Other progressive activists have suggested a connection between the deal and Qatar’s gift of a luxury jumbo jet to serve as Air Force One.

“This is a dangerous precedent. The Qataris are state sponsors of terrorism masquerading as American allies,” Jonathan Schanzer, the executive director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Jewish Insider. “One can only hope that the Qataris are forced to mend their ways before such a deal comes into effect. Otherwise, this will be viewed across the Middle East as rewarding bad behavior.”

Amid the backlash, Hegseth shared an “important clarification” on X.

“The U.S. military has a long-standing partnership w/ Qatar, including today’s announced cooperation w/ F-15QA aircraft,” Hegseth said. “However, to be clear, Qatar will not have their own base in the United States — nor anything like a base. We control the existing base, like we do with all partners.”

Some are defending the deal, including Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID), who called the agreement “fantastic news” that is “beneficial for training, enhances our partnership with America’s allies, and strengthens national security.” The Air Force facility will be located in Simpson’s Idaho district.

Former Pentagon advisor Dan Caldwell, an isolationist foreign policy voice who briefly served under Hegseth, called the “freak out around this … totally unwarranted,” adding, “this is actually a pretty common practice with countries that buy and operate a lot of U.S. military aircraft. Singapore has a similar facility and detachment for its F-15 training unit at this very same airbase.”