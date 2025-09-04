flights resume

United to resume direct flights to TLV from Washington, Chicago

For the first time since 2023, United will begin flying from Chicago on Nov. 1 and Washington on Nov. 2

United Airlines announced Thursday it plans to resume direct flights to Tel Aviv from Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles international airports for the first time since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.

Flights from Chicago are set to commence Nov. 1 and will operate four times per week, and flights from Washington are scheduled to begin Nov. 2 and will operate three times per week, according to the airline.

Currently no other airline offers direct flights to Tel Aviv from Chicago or Washington. United and Delta offer daily flights between Tel Aviv and the New York area.

“The resumption of these flights underscores United’s longstanding commitment to Tel Aviv,” Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said in a statement.

United restarted its flights to Israel in February following a 16-month hiatus in operations to the Jewish state after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October 2023, with the exception of two brief periods in 2024.

For more than a year, Israeli airline El Al was the only consistent option for direct travel to and from the U.S., leading to a shortage of flights to meet travelers’ demand and soaring ticket prices. The long pause led to much debate among lawmakers and high-profile figures over whether the airlines’ decisions were influenced by internal and external political pressure.