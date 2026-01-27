PROBLEMATIC POST

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Kelly Neumann is serving as the fundraising co-chair for gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson and Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow and has fundraised for several other Michigan Democrats

Kelly Neumann, a prominent Michigan Democratic fundraiser who is supporting several major Democratic candidates in the state, shared a social media post on Veterans Day in 2024 honoring her grandfather, who served in the Nazi regime’s army in World War II.

The post includes multiple photos of Neumann’s grandfather in Nazi regalia, including what appears to be an officer’s uniform.

“Happy Veterans Day to all my family and friends who serve/served! Without you, America would not be here today,” the post, shared on Facebook and Instagram by Neumann, a local attorney, reads. “Interesting story, I do not talk much about but my Grandfather, Albert Neumann was on the German side in WWI & WWII. He escaped to Brazil with my Father after Germany lost in WWII and then made their way to Detroit where they spoke no English and worked their way up to provide a stable life for their family.”

Neumann went on to say that her grandfather “was one of my best friends. He was one of the first people in my life that accepted me as gay when I was nervous and scared. I’ll never forget him embracing me and loving me for who I am.”

“His story is a true testament that people can change and love indeed can win,” Neumann concluded.

Neumann is serving as a co-chair of the finance committees for state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who is running for U.S. Senate, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is running for governor. Neumann has co-hosted several fundraisers for McMorrow’s campaign, as recently as last Friday, as well as multiple fundraisers for Benson’s campaign.

In March 2025, Neumann also hosted a $50,000 fundraiser for Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), now running for Senate against McMorrow, and is a member of Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet’s (D-MI) fundraising “cabinet.” She hosted a December fundraiser for state Sen. Jeremy Moss, a Jewish, pro-Israel Democratic candidate for the House.

Neumann appears to be well-connected in Democratic politics¸ having hosted events alongside various other prominent Michigan Democrats. She has also shared photos with former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and professed to being in personal contact with multiple Democratic senators — albeit prior to the 2024 Veterans Day post.

FEC records indicate she has never personally donated directly to Stevens or Moss’ campaigns, and she’s been critical of Stevens during her Senate candidacy.

Arik Wolk, a spokesperson for Stevens’ campaign, distanced her from Neumann. “Haley rejects antisemitism in all forms, and has spent her career standing up to and calling out hate. Had Haley seen the post celebrating Ms. Neumann’s grandfather’s service to the SS, Ms. Neumann would not have hosted that event,” Wolk said.

Neumann, and the other candidates whom she is supporting this cycle, did not provide comment.