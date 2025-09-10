earnest ernst

Sen. Ernst says she’s optimistic but skeptical after meeting with Syrian president

Ernst called Qatar ‘a partner nation who has been working so heavily on securing peace and stability in the Middle East’ in reference to Israel’s strike in Doha

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said that she came away with optimism for the future of Syria from a meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa last month, while adding that she remains skeptical and emphasizing the need to “trust but verify.”

“This is an opportunity right now. Whereas before, we have been on opposing forces, now is the time when we can come together for the prosperity of the region and stability in Syria,” Ernst said at an American Jewish Committee event on Wednesday in Washington. “Yes, I’m skeptical, but I am optimistic.”

Ernst, a vocal supporter of Israel, joined a statement shortly after that meeting condemning Israel for carrying out strikes against Syrian government targets.

Ernst said that she’d had a striking exchange with al-Sharaa over their shared time in combat in Iraq — Ernst as a U.S. service member and al-Sharaa as a member of Al-Qaida.

“I told him I, as well, served in Iraq. He was kind of taken aback by that, but then we laughed,” Ernst said.

She said that she will give the new Syrian government the “benefit of the doubt, as long as they are earning that benefit.” But, she continued, “The minute things start going south, we no longer support and we made that very clear to the president while we were on that visit.”

She said that the best way to ensure that Syria turns toward the West and to prevent encroachment by Iran, Russia, China and Turkey is to maintain a presence and influence with Syria’s leadership.

Ernst — who has been among the most strident critics of Qatar in the Senate and argued on multiple occasions that it is not doing enough to pressure Hamas to free the hostages — offered a cautious response to the Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.

“We understand that Israel is in a place where they have said Hamas will be destroyed, end of story. We support them on that effort,” Ernst said. “The problem is when you are striking a partner nation who has been working so heavily on securing peace and stability in the Middle East, and that country on this particular strike happened to be Qatar, so the president was disappointed in that. I did not feel that it furthered our relationship” with Qatar.

She emphasized that, though Qatar is hosting Hamas leadership, it also hosts the largest U.S. Air Force base in the Middle East.

Addressing isolationist voices on both political sides, the retiring Ernst emphasized that relationships globally matter, and that the U.S. must maintain them.

“If you don’t have a seat at the table, you are not able to shape and influence the outcome,” Ernst said. “So it is very important that the United States remain engaged around the globe. Now I would also say presence is power.”