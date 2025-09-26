Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
ANALYSIS

Facing global pressure, Netanyahu takes long route to U.N. and a hard line on Palestinian statehood

Netanyahu plans on attacking what he perceives as the moral bankruptcy of countries he sees as rewarding the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 attack and casting Israel as a villain

Avi Ohayon (GPO)

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara depart to the U.S., Sept. 25th, 2025

By
Lahav Harkov
September 26, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have much to respond to when he stands in front of the United Nations General Assembly’s green marble wall today: a cascade of Palestinian state recognitions by Western countries, a flotilla of activists, influencers and parliamentarians — protected by Spanish and Italian naval ships — and accusations of genocide leveled from the UNGA stage.

On the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, Netanyahu vowed to “tell our truth — citizens of Israel, the truth of IDF soldiers, of our state.”

“I will condemn those leaders who, instead of condemning the murderers, rapists and burners of children, want to give them a state in the heart of Israel. This will not happen,” Netanyahu said ahead of his departure from Israel.

Netanyahu also plans on attacking what he perceives as the moral bankruptcy of countries he sees as rewarding the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 attack and casting Israel as a villain. His arrival in New York was accompanied by an advertising campaign launched by his office on billboards and trucks driving around Turtle Bay and Times Square with the message “Remember October 7.”

The signs also feature a QR code that leads to a site depicting the atrocities of that day.

“The goal of the campaign is to remind world leaders and the public about the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas and the unbelievable brutality of the terrorist organization that continues to hold 48 hostages in captivity in Gaza,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Ahead of the speech, Wing of Zion — Israel’s version of Air Force One — took a route that is hundreds of kilometers longer than usual, apparently to avoid the airspace of countries that might act on the International Criminal Court’s warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest. 

Wing of Zion flew from Israel over the Mediterranean to Greek and Italian airspace, and then continued crossing over the Mediterranean until it reached the Atlantic Ocean.

The route was longer than the one he took to the U.S. in July, which overpassed France. A French diplomatic source said that Jerusalem asked Paris for authorization to fly over its airspace, which it provided, but the plane took another route anyway.

After France led the charge in the West to recognize a Palestinian state, Netanyahu was not taking any chances and chose not to rely on the goodwill of those same leaders who days earlier unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state.

Upon his arrival in New York, Netanyahu met with friendlier leaders: President Javier Milei of Argentina, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. The readouts from the meetings focused on the theme of Netanyahu’s visit; he thanked the leaders for their “staunch opposition to anti-Israel bias at the United Nations.” 

With Vučić, Netanyahu also discussed Alon Ohel, a dual Israeli-Serbian citizen held hostage by Hamas, which released a video of him this week.

