aid allegations
Report: Whistleblower alleges U.N. and World Food Program refused IDF assistance
The complaint also alleges ‘gross misconduct and misuse of humanitarian funds’ by the agencies, the whistleblower confirmed to Fox News
STR/AFP via Getty Images
An aid worker in Gaza filed a whistleblower complaint with the inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development alleging that the World Food Program and U.N. refused security cooperation with the IDF, the whistleblower confirmed to Fox...
Become a premium subscriber