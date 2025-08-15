aid allegations

Report: Whistleblower alleges U.N. and World Food Program refused IDF assistance

The complaint also alleges ‘gross misconduct and misuse of humanitarian funds’ by the agencies, the whistleblower confirmed to Fox News

An aid worker in Gaza filed a whistleblower complaint with the inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development alleging that the World Food Program and U.N. refused security cooperation with the IDF, the whistleblower confirmed to Fox...