ALL IN THE FAMILY

Trump urges Darline Graham to run for full Senate term

The president said he’d give Darline Graham his ‘complete and total endorsement’ if she enters the special election to succeed her late brother

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has asked newly-appointed Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) to consider running in next month’s special Senate election for the full term of her late brother’s seat.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had encouraged Darline Graham, who was appointed to serve out the remainder of her brother’s term following his unexpected passing last weekend, to run in the race to succeed Lindsey Graham during her visit to the White House on Thursday for their first meeting since she was sworn in.

The president said that Darline Graham would receive his endorsement should she decide to seek a full term in the Senate.

“During her visit, I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026,” Trump wrote. “I hope Darline does this, in that there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey. Darline, who comes from an absolutely incredible family, has been a WINNER all of her life, and should she accept, has my Complete and Total Endorsement in the Special Election for U.S. Senate in South Carolina.”

Trump said he has known Darline Graham “for a long time” and called her “a spectacular person, and a true American Patriot. Lindsey was one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, and his sister shares his deep love of our Country, and the State of South Carolina.”

“SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN,” he wrote. “RUN, DARLINE, RUN!”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Monday that he was appointing Darline Graham to serve out the remainder of her older brother’s Senate term, which ends in January. The announcement came hours after Trump publicly declared that Darline Graham was his preferred choice to represent South Carolina on her brother’s behalf until the conclusion of his Senate term.

At the time, Darline Graham had not expressed any interest in running in the special election next month to be the GOP nominee, prompting other Republicans in the state to start engaging with the White House and the National Republican Senatorial Committee about possibly getting into the race.

Two sources familiar with Darline Graham’s thinking told Jewish Insider that she was not interested in running for a full term when she initially agreed to accept the appointment on Sunday. While the sources confirmed she is now considering entering the race, they stressed that she has not made a final decision.

Among those who began fielding calls were Reps. Russell Fry (R-SC), Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) and former Rep. Trey Gowdy.

Mark Lynch, who lost to Graham in last month’s primary by 30 points, has already entered the special election and committed $5 million of his own money to the campaign. Lindsey Graham attacked him for using antisemitic rhetoric during this year’s regularly scheduled GOP primary.

Fry reportedly emerged as a top contender for the president’s endorsement, though roadblocks emerged midweek as it became clear that any House Republican seeking to run for the seat would make it harder for House Speaker Mike Johnson to secure enough GOP votes to secure legislative majorities.

Darline Graham’s office did not respond to JI’s requests for comment.