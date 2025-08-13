ANALYSIS

Poll shows deepening discontent with N.Y. leaders as Democratic fractures widen

In Siena poll, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hits his all-time low in popularity, with just 38% of New Yorkers viewing him favorably and 50% viewing him unfavorably

A new Siena poll of New York voters illustrates the unpopularity of the state’s leading political figures in the runup to this year’s mayoral contest and next year’s gubernatorial election. Of particular note is the surging dissatisfaction among many...