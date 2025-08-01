on the hill

Senate Appropriations Committee pushes for increase in U.S.-Israel defense funds

The bill includes a total of $80 million in additional funding, as compared to 2025, for several cooperative programs with Israel

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s draft 2026 defense funding bill, approved by a broad bipartisan committee vote on Thursday, includes increases to several U.S.-Israel cooperative defense programs.

The bill includes a total of $80 million in additional funding, as...