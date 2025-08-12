Dividends and Divisions

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund cuts Israeli holdings, while courting top American pro-Israel execs

The $2 trillion fund is divesting from 11 Israeli companies while holding onto relationships with prominent American executives who have stood firmly behind Israel since Oct. 7

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said on Monday that it was divesting from 11 Israeli companies and had terminated its contracts with external fund managers in Israel over concerns regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.