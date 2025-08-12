Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Quick Hits

Dividends and Divisions

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund cuts Israeli holdings, while courting top American pro-Israel execs

The $2 trillion fund is divesting from 11 Israeli companies while holding onto relationships with prominent American executives who have stood firmly behind Israel since Oct. 7

Carina Johansen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nicolai Tangen, chief executive officer of Norges Bank Investment Management, during the presentation of the sovereign wealth fund's half-year earnings at the Arendalsuka conference in Arendal, Norway, on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.

By
Matthew Kassel
August 12, 2025

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said on Monday that it was divesting from 11 Israeli companies and had terminated its contracts with external fund managers in Israel over concerns regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

