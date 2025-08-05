aid advocate
Shapiro says U.S. has ‘moral responsibility’ to provide aid to Gaza
The Pennsylvania governor called Netanyahu’s comments that there is no starvation in Gaza ‘quite abhorrent’
Brian Kaiser/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called the humanitarian crisis in Gaza “awful” and said the U.S. has a “moral responsibility” to “flood the zone with aid.”
Speaking to the central Pennsylvania Fox34 news channel on Tuesday, Shapiro said, “The...
