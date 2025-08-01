Congregation conversation
GHF head Johnnie Moore faces tough questioning from Sinai Temple congregants
The candid conversation was reflective of growing Jewish concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Museum of Tolerance
Faced with tough questions about the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza from members of one of the country’s most prominent synagogues, Rev. Johnnie Moore, executive chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, defended his organization’s actions and said reports of civilian...
