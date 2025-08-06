PEACH STATE POLITICS
Derek Dooley, Georgia GOP candidates aim to pick up Jewish support against Ossoff
Dooley, the football coach-turned-candidate, has already begun Jewish outreach in the pivotal swing-state Senate race
Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
With the entry this week of Derek Dooley, a friend of Gov. Brian Kemp who hails from college football royalty in Georgia, the Republican field in the Georgia Senate race is taking shape.
Dooley, whose father coached the...
