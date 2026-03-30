SANCTIONS SCRUTINY

Senate Dems blast Trump for waiving sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil

The lawmakers called it another example of Trump’s ‘troubling lack of strategic foresight’ in executing the war against Iran

A group of 25 Senate Democrats criticized President Donald Trump on Friday for lifting sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil exports, sanctions which have seen broad bipartisan support.

“We write with deep concern and confusion over your administration’s recent decision to ease

sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil exports,” the Democrats wrote in a letter to the president. “These actions speak once again to the troubling lack of strategic foresight that has marked your administration’s decision-making prior to and during its war of choice with Iran, jeopardizing the lives of our servicemembers across the region and raising costs for Americans here at home.”

The lawmakers accused Trump of “scrambling — and failing” to address the impacts of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict, despite reported warnings that an attack on Iran would likely cause oil prices to spike.

And, they alleged, the sanctions waiver will provide a new revenue source of as much as $14 billion for “the very regime that U.S. servicemembers are risking their lives to strike” while having little impact on bringing down global oil prices.

They highlighted that Russia is already reportedly set to make $4.9 billion from rising oil prices, an amount further supplemented by the sanctions waivers, in spite of Russia’s support for Iran’s strikes on U.S. military forces.

“Relieving sanctions on U.S. adversaries during an active conflict is just the most recent indicator of an incoherent and disordered policy approach,” the letter continues. “Economic relief for Americans starts with the cessation of wars of choice, not the continuation of them.”

The lawmakers demanded public hearings by administration officials on the decision to provide sanctions relief.

The letter was signed by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Jack Reed (D-RI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Angus King (I-ME), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Ron Wyden (D-OR), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mazie Hirono (D-HI).

Republicans, despite widespread support for the U.S. sanctions on Iran, have generally been downplaying the impacts of the sanctions relief, describing it as a careful measure to relieve oil price shocks that is designed to be temporary. Some have also echoed claims by the administration that they plan to intercept and freeze the revenues for Iran before they reach the regime’s coffers.