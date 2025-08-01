FRAYED TIES
Ossoff’s vote to block arms sale to Israel hampers efforts to build back Jewish community support
‘Every time a vote like this comes around, there is a break in trust and that becomes harder to restore,’ an Atlanta-area rabbi said, though the senator maintains some supporters
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Breakthrough T1D)
Sen. Jon Ossoff’s (D-GA) vote Wednesday night, with a majority of Senate Democrats, in favor of a resolution to block a shipment of automatic weapons to Israel is fueling renewed frustration with the senator within the Georgia Jewish community,...
