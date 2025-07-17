POSTWAR POSITION
Former top Treasury official says Gaza reconstruction will require new approach, partners
Wally Adeyemo said that failing to properly invest in infrastructure in Gaza will empower extremist groups
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for National Urban League
ASPEN, Colo. — Former Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo argued at the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday that post-war reconstruction of Gaza will require new tools, methods and partners.
Adeyemo, who served in the Biden administration, said that a lasting...
