camp comedy

Summer camp nostalgia hits the big screen in ‘The Floaters’

'You should write about what you know, and if there’s anything we know, it’s Jewish summer camp,' co-producer Shai Korman told JI

Subscribe today to listen to this content As summer heats up, Jewish adults looking for an escape from the fraught state of world Jewry may find themselves reflecting on a seemingly simpler time — ​​getting competitive over color war...