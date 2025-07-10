campus beat
Israeli chemist sues Stanford for antisemitic discrimination after research was allegedly sabotaged
Dr. Shay Laps alleged that his lab supervisor also pressured him to leave the country by falsely claiming he was being investigated by the university
Gabby Deutch
An Israeli chemist who resigned from Stanford University is suing the school after he claims it was complicit in antisemitism that he faced at the school — including the alleged tampering with his lab results, Jewish Insider has learned. ...
