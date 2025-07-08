the ties that bind
Netanyahu signs MOU with U.S. on energy, artificial intelligence cooperation
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum: ‘All the incredible technological leadership, the great entrepreneurship, the incredible startup community that's strong and vibrant in Israel, all of this bodes well for the future’
Avi Ohayon/GPO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a memorandum of understanding with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on Tuesday, advancing U.S. and Israeli cooperation in energy and artificial intelligence research and integrating AI into the...
