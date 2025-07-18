Exclusive
Jewish Democrats press Pentagon about Grok contract after antisemitic meltdown
In a letter to Defense Secretary Hegseth, the lawmakers warned of ‘the risk to American national defense from using a compromised product subject to the whims of an unaccountable CEO’
Cheng Xin/Getty Images
A group of Jewish House Democrats raised questions on Friday about the Pentagon’s decision to announce a $200 million contract with Elon Musk’s company xAI to utilize a version of its Grok artificial intelligence, days after the chatbot posted...
Become a premium subscriber