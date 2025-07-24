lent a lifeline

Shaheen bails out Waltz nomination, describing him as a ‘moderating force’

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said she’s more concerned about potential alternatives for Waltz

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, voted with nearly all committee Republicans to advance former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to move to...