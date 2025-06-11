Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Little-known figure now leading Middle East policy at the National Security Council

Wayne Wall, the NSC’s new senior director for the Middle East, has a limited public profile, and pro-Israel leaders say they are unfamiliar with him

Marc Rod
Emily Jacobs
June 11, 2025

Wayne Wall, an under-the-radar former military and intelligence official, is now the National Security Council’s senior director for the Middle East, a source familiar with the situation told Jewish Insider.

Axios first reported the news, citing a U.S. official and a source familiar with the issue.

Wall is among the first new hires at the NSC since the administration purged officials hired by former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, including those leading the Middle East, Israel and Iran portfolios.

Wall’s public record and online presence is minimal — a LinkedIn page matching his background appears to have recently been deleted, and his X account has no active posts. Searches indicate that he was, until earlier this year, active on the platform but has since deleted all of his posts and replies.

Several conservative and pro-Israel leaders outside of government and on the Hill contacted about Wall said they were not familiar with him until rumors began to circulate about his appointment to the NSC, which was not announced publicly. The NSC has not responded to requests for comment about his appointment.

A page on the site RocketReach appearing to match Wall’s background lists him as a division chief at the Defense Intelligence Agency and a former Army officer serving in the Middle East who holds a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

A preview of his deleted LinkedIn profile available through Google search results lists Wall as a retired Army officer with more than 23 years of active service and 14 years as a Middle East specialist.

Many of the conversations in which Wall appears to have been involved on X relate to cryptocurrency. The X account bio also describes Wall as a retired Army officer.

Wall follows just 49 accounts on the platform, mostly administration officials. Accounts directly related to the Middle East include the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, an anti-Israel think tank that has accused Israel of genocide, the Middle East Institute and the page for the Middle East program at the Chatham House. All three are among the most recent accounts he has followed.

Some of Wall’s first follows on the platform include right-wing figures such as former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO). He also follows LindellTV, the media company run by right-wing conspiracy theorist and MyPillow owner Mike Lindell, Newsmax and conservative influencers Diamond and Silk and Benny Johnson.

