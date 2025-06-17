Israeli national security advisor: Iran operation will not end without strike on Fordow nuclear facility

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Zohran Mamdani says ‘globalize the intifada’ is expression o...f Palestinian rights

Trump dismisses Gabbard’s earlier assessment that Iran wasn’...t building nuclear weapons

Trump rebukes ‘kooky Tucker Carlson’ on Iran

CNN’s Scott Jennings flew to Israel for the first time... to understand Oct. 7 — and then war with Iran broke out

Netanyahu won’t rule out targeting ayatollah amid speculatio...n about regime change

MTG post against Israel’s operations in Iran unites far righ...t, far left

Eight Israelis killed in five Iranian missile strikes

Bipartisan House members demand administration hold to no-en...richment position

Persian Jews in the U.S. watch Israeli strikes on Iran and d...are to hope

Source: Israel concerned U.S. will push for end of Iran oper...ation before its aims are met

Next round of U.S.-Iran talks canceled as strikes continue

Kamala Harris’ Mideast advisors question Israel’s military s...trikes against Iran

Graham: U.S. support for Israeli strikes on Iran would ‘rese...t the position of America in the world’

Fetterman slams Democratic senators criticizing Israel’s att...ack against Iran

Tim Walz: Maybe China can negotiate a Middle East peace deal

Macron-backed U.N. conference touting Palestinian statehood ...postponed

Schumer: U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and defense ‘m...ust be ironclad’

Following Iran strikes, lawmakers head to Saudi Arabia for A...braham Accords delegation

Tucker Carlson splits from Trump, advocates ‘dropping Israel...

Iran analyst: Israeli strikes an example of effective ‘coerc...ive diplomacy’

Dan Shapiro: ‘These strikes lay bare the depth of Iran’...;s miscalculation following Oct. 7’

Successful Israeli strikes on Iran elicit divided response f...rom Senate Democrats

Iranian drone strikes intercepted before reaching Israel aft...er strikes on nuclear, military targets

Senior Republican senators, pro-Israel Dems express support ...for Israel’s strike against Iran

Israel carries out preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear fac...ilities, without U.S. involvement

Mike Johnson: Anti-Israel movement ‘puts a bounty on the hea...ds’ of Jewish Americans

DNI Tulsi Gabbard draws friendly fire from Republicans for v...ideo warning of nuclear war

Anti-ICE protesters vandalize Jewish-owned community center ...with antisemitic graffiti

Quick Hits

a helping hand

Israeli national security advisor: Iran operation will not end without strike on Fordow nuclear facility

Israel has not asked U.S. to join offensive against Iran’s nuclear facilities, Hanegbi says

Knesset

National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Yuli Edelstein on November 13, 2023.

By
Lahav Harkov
June 17, 2025

Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear site is a key target in the current operation against the Islamic Republic, Israel’s national security advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, said on Tuesday.

“This operation will not conclude without a strike on the Fordow nuclear facility,” Hanegbi told Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The Fordow facility is home to thousands of centrifuges, crucial to Iran’s weapons-grade uranium enrichment program, and is located 295 feet underground beneath a mountain. Israel is thought to have neither the munitions nor the aircraft to destroy it from the air, while the U.S. does

Washington, however, has yet to make clear if it will take part in the offensive on Iran, though it has shot down Iranian missiles headed for Israel in the last few days. Hanegbi said that he does not believe the Trump administration has made a decision on the matter yet.

Hanegbi denied that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had asked the U.S. to join Israel in bombing Iranian nuclear sites: “We didn’t ask and we won’t ask. We will leave it to the Americans to make such dramatic decisions about their own security. We think only they can decide.”

“We are very careful and the prime minister is very careful not to ask for anything the Americans do not think is in their interest,” he said. 

When the IDF presented its plan to the Israeli Security Cabinet a year ago, Hanegbi said, it was for the operation against Iran to be carried out by Israel alone. He called the plan “totally blue and white.”

However, Israel did ask the U.S. for help with its defense, because it has the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system, he said.

Hanegbi said that the U.S. is not only committed to protecting Israeli lives, but to the hundreds of thousands of American citizens living in Israel.

As to reports that President Donald Trump rejected an Israeli plan to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Hanegbi said they are “fake from the land of fake.”

“We don’t ask for permission from the U.S., and the U.S. doesn’t expect us to share [our plans] with them,” Hanegbi said.

Regime change is not Israel’s goal, the national security advisor said.

“I think every sane person, not only in Israel, would be happy to see this loathsome, murderous, cruel regime fall and be replaced by peace-loving people. Can we set that as a goal for ourselves? No,” Hanegbi said. 

While Hanegbi acknowledged that “the best way to remove the nuclear threat is for there to be a regime that does not want a nuclear weapon,” he said “that is not something we can attain kinetically right now.”

In addition, Hanegbi said the mullahs’ regime could fall as a result of “the process in which Iran lost its grip on the Shiite axis that was crazed in wanting to harm Israel,” but added that “it is not reasonable to think it will happen in the coming days.”

Hanegbi also expressed doubts that Iran would negotiate its surrender soon and said Israel did not receive any messages that Iran wants to hold talks to end the war.

“The Iranians are a proud people,” he said. “I don’t think they will wave the white flag at the beginning of the campaign.”

As such, he added, “we will continue with our plan. It will take time. We have many varied targets.”

Hanegbi said that Iranian gas fields and its energy sector “do not have immunity,” and that Israel struck an oil refinery used by the military within the last day.

Iran has “a strategic goal to strike our energy facilities,” he said. “They want to cause chaos in Israel. When they hit refineries in Haifa, they know what they’re doing.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice