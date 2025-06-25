ON THE HILL

House Committee votes to boost security grant proposal by $30 million

The House Appropriations Committee voted on Tuesday to boost its proposal for 2026 Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding by $30 million, up to $335 million, an increase that Jewish groups say is a positive, but insufficient step, amid rising threats to the community.

The change was approved by a voice vote as part of a bipartisan package of amendments.

The committee’s original proposal had set funding for the program at $305 million, the same funding level in place in 2023, which had fulfilled less than half of the grant applications received at the time, before the spike in domestic antisemitism and antisemitic violence in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks and ensuing war in Gaza.

Supporters of the program on Capitol Hill have, on a bipartisan basis, called for $500 million to be provided for the program in 2026, while many Jewish community groups have said the program should receive $1 billion.

The debate also comes amid rising fears of Iranian-backed or Iran-inspired attacks on Jewish institutions in the U.S. prompted by Israeli and American strikes on Iran.

Eric Fingerhut, the CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told Jewish Insider that JFNA is “grateful” for the funding boost, which is “a meaningful step forward, but it’s still not enough.”

“Security isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity. For many Jewish organizations, the cost of keeping their doors open and our community safe from growing antisemitic threats is the single largest cost,” Fingerhut said.

He noted that JFNA and other Jewish groups are bringing a delegation of more than 400 Jewish leaders to Congress on Wednesday to advocate for greater NSGP funding and other priorities.

Lauren Wolman, director of federal policy and strategy at the Anti-Defamation League, said, “In the wake of surging antisemitic violence and the heightened threat environment following the Iran-Israel conflict, Jewish communities across the country are living in fear.”

“ADL was proud to work with bipartisan members to increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in the Homeland Security Appropriations Markup,” Wolman said. “In times of crises, expressions of solidarity are important, but they must be backed by meaningful action. As the appropriations process moves forward, ADL will continue working with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to increase funding to ensure at-risk communities can worship, learn, and gather without fear.”

“This funding boost over the Subcommittee’s initial proposal is a very welcome and good start,” Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, said in a statement. “We appreciate the Appropriations Committee’s bipartisan effort to increase funding for the NSGP at such a critical time. With threats against the Jewish community surging, every additional dollar makes a difference in protecting lives.”

But, Diament continued, “the need far exceeds current funding levels, and we will continue to work with allies in Congress toward the $500 million funding target. That level of funding is what our community needs, and it is supported by a strong bipartisan coalition.”