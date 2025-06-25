House Committee votes to boost security grant proposal by $30 million

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump says ‘China can continue to purchase Oil from Iran’...

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter to Iranians: Now is the ti...me to help yourselves

Prominent Qatari royal boosts Zohran Mamdani on social media

U.S. is prepared to counter potential closure of Strait of H...ormuz, CENTCOM nominee says

Sharansky: ‘The Iranian regime was exposed before its people... as a paper tiger’

Trump slams Israel for responding to Iranian ceasefire viola...tion

House Jewish Caucus presses Hegseth over press secretary Kin...gsley Wilson’s antisemitic rants 

Iran violates ceasefire with Israel within hours of its begi...nning

Will Iran’s nuclear program survive the U.S. and Israeli str...ikes?

Bipartisan Senate resolution condemns recent antisemitic att...acks

Mamdani’s ascent in NYC mayoral primary alarms Jewish voters...

Democratic efforts to block Trump war powers to continue des...pite Iran ceasefire 

GOP lawmakers: Trump ceasefire a sign of ‘peace through stre...ngth’

Vance learns about Israel-Iran ceasefire on air at Fox News

Tucker Carlson claims Qatar doesn’t need U.S. base

Iran launches missiles at U.S. base in Qatar

Georgetown University ‘appalled’ by department chair’s call ...for Iran to strike U.S. base

White House press secretary downplays Trump’s regime change ...comments

IAF bombs Evin Prison as Iranian missile barrage damages ‘st...rategic infrastructure’ in southern Israel

Arab states concerned about spillover from Israel-Iran war, ...but recognize Iranian threat, lawmakers say

After being released from detention, anti-Israel activist Ma...hmoud Khalil addresses NIAC rally

Picnic blankets, babka, and banchan bialys: Inside the hotte...st Jewish food event of the summer

Graham praises Trump’s ‘brilliant’ operation, believes Israe...l will ‘take down’ Iranian regime

Former House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer backs U.S. strike...s on Iran

Vance: U.S. is ‘not at war with Iran’ but with its nuclear p...rogram

U.S. did ‘extremely severe damage’ to Iranian nuclear sites,... but extent of destruction unknown

Pickaxe Mountain: Iran’s lesser-known underground nuclear fa...cility, deeper than Fordow

Expert: ‘We’re not on the verge of World War III — the Irani...an regime wants to survive’

Netanyahu praises Trump for ‘bold decision’ to strike Irania...n nuclear facilities

Jeffries, Schumer criticize Trump for striking Iranian nucle...ar facilities

U.S. military strikes Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo...w

Supreme Court rules unanimously to allow terror victims to s...ue Palestinian Authority, PLO

Rahm Emanuel sees ‘flashing yellow light’ on U.S. strike on ...Iran

Rep. Randy Fine says he’s on Capitol Hill to be a leader aga...inst antisemitism

Rep. Max Miller says he was run off the road, threatened by ...pro-Palestinian activist

In apparent shift, CNN describes Arab-Israeli towns as Pales...tinian

Quick Hits

ON THE HILL

House Committee votes to boost security grant proposal by $30 million

The House’s 2026 Homeland Security Appropriations bill now includes $335 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 16, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas.

By
Marc Rod
June 25, 2025

The House Appropriations Committee voted on Tuesday to boost its proposal for 2026 Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding by $30 million, up to $335 million, an increase that Jewish groups say is a positive, but insufficient step, amid rising threats to the community.

The change was approved by a voice vote as part of a bipartisan package of amendments.

The committee’s original proposal had set funding for the program at $305 million, the same funding level in place in 2023, which had fulfilled less than half of the grant applications received at the time, before the spike in domestic antisemitism and antisemitic violence in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks and ensuing war in Gaza.

Supporters of the program on Capitol Hill have, on a bipartisan basis, called for $500 million to be provided for the program in 2026, while many Jewish community groups have said the program should receive $1 billion.

The debate also comes amid rising fears of Iranian-backed or Iran-inspired attacks on Jewish institutions in the U.S. prompted by Israeli and American strikes on Iran.

Eric Fingerhut, the CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told Jewish Insider that JFNA is “grateful” for the funding boost, which is “a meaningful step forward, but it’s still not enough.”

“Security isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity. For many Jewish organizations, the cost of keeping their doors open and our community safe from growing antisemitic threats is the single largest cost,” Fingerhut said. 

He noted that JFNA and other Jewish groups are bringing a delegation of more than 400 Jewish leaders to Congress on Wednesday to advocate for greater NSGP funding and other priorities.

Lauren Wolman, director of federal policy and strategy at the Anti-Defamation League, said, “In the wake of surging antisemitic violence and the heightened threat environment following the Iran-Israel conflict, Jewish communities across the country are living in fear.”

“ADL was proud to work with bipartisan members to increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in the Homeland Security Appropriations Markup,” Wolman said. “In times of crises, expressions of solidarity are important, but they must be backed by meaningful action. As the appropriations process moves forward, ADL will continue working with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to increase funding to ensure at-risk communities can worship, learn, and gather without fear.”

“This funding boost over the Subcommittee’s initial proposal is a very welcome and good start,” Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, said in a statement. “We appreciate the Appropriations Committee’s bipartisan effort to increase funding for the NSGP at such a critical time. With threats against the Jewish community surging, every additional dollar makes a difference in protecting lives.”

But, Diament continued, “the need far exceeds current funding levels, and we will continue to work with allies in Congress toward the $500 million funding target. That level of funding is what our community needs, and it is supported by a strong bipartisan coalition.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice