SECURITY FUNDING

Jewish groups say House’s NSGP proposal falls short

The OU’s Nathan Diament said, ‘Thoughts and prayers are not going to protect us. It’s time for Congress to step up with the resources needed to keep our communities safe’

Jewish groups said on Monday that the House Appropriations Committee’s 2026 appropriations bill, which includes $305 million in funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, fails to meet the need for the program.

The House Appropriations subcommittee on Homeland Security voted on Monday evening to advance the bill funding the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, with an increase from 2025 of just over $30 million for NSGP funding. The full committee will debate and vote on the bill on Thursday morning.

Nathan Diament, the executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, said in a statement the House proposal is “a far cry from what is needed in the face of exploding antisemitism.”

“The pro-Hamas calls to ‘globalize the Intifada’ have arrived in America. Jewish communities are facing a real crisis with a real set of threats, and Congress must respond with real action,” Diament said.

“Every synagogue, school, and community center denied funding is left vulnerable. Thoughts and prayers are not going to protect us. It’s time for Congress to step up with the resources needed to keep our communities safe,” he continued.

The Anti-Defamation League expressed a similar view.

“In the wake of the horrific antisemitic violence we’ve seen in Washington, D.C., and Boulder, our communities are living in fear. We appreciate the proposed increase to $305 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, but it is not enough,” Lauren Wolman, director of federal policy and strategy at the ADL, said in a separate statement. “Not when Jewish schools are forced to hire armed guards. Not when synagogues are receiving bomb threats during services.”

Wolman continued, “This program is a lifeline, and the demand far exceeds what this funding level can provide. ADL is committed to working with bipartisan lawmakers to ensure more at-risk communities have the resources they need to feel safe. Words of support must be matched with action.”

The $305 million figure would restore the program to its 2023 funding levels, though it still falls short of what Jewish advocacy groups and lawmakers have called for. At the time, the $305 million funding level fell short of meeting demand.

OU Advocacy, the public policy arm of the Orthodox Union, is one of many Jewish organizations that has called for at least $500 million in NSGP funding for the next fiscal year.

Both the OU and the ADL signed onto a joint statement with other Jewish community groups following the Capital Jewish Museum shooting last month, urging federal officials to increase NSGP funding to $1 billion.

“OU Advocacy views the NSGP as severely underfunded, despite skyrocketing antisemitism. In 2023, the program received 5,257 applications for $679 million in funding, but only 42% were approved. In 2024, more than 7,500 organizations applied for nearly $1 billion in grants, but less than half, $454.5 million, was distributed,” the organization’s press release stated.

The Trump administration has requested $274.5 million for NSGP for FY 2026, keeping the program funded at FY 2025 levels.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) held a press conference with other New York Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Dan Goldman (D-NY), as well as communal Jewish leaders to push for $500 million for the program. He said that Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee, who will release their own draft bill, “seemed open to it.”