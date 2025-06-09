on the stand

House committee calls Georgetown, Berkeley, CUNY presidents for antisemitism hearing

The House Education and Workforce Committee announced that its next hearing on campus antisemitism will feature testimony from the leaders of Georgetown University, University of California, Berkeley and the City University of New York.

The hearing, set for July 9, will include testimony from Georgetown’s interim president, Robert Groves, UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons and CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), the committee’s chair, indicated in a statement that the committee plans to focus the hearing on the issues driving campus antisemitism including foreign funding and antisemitic student groups.

“We continue to see antisemitic hatred festering at schools across the country,” Walberg said. “While much of the discussion has focused on the devastating effects of antisemitism, this hearing will focus on the underlying factors instigating antisemitic upheaval and hatred on campus. Until these factors — such as foreign funding and antisemitic student and faculty groups — are addressed, antisemitism will persist on college campuses. Our Committee is building on its promise to protect Jewish students and faculty while many university leaders refuse to hold agitators of this bigotry, hatred, and discrimination accountable.”

The funding Georgetown has received from Qatar, in connection with its Qatar campus, has come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.

UC Berkeley has seen a series of disruptive anti-Israel incidents, including a riot that shut down a speaking event, a disruption of a law school event at the dean’s home and various other incidents including assault, harassment, vandalism and robbery. An anti-Israel student group at Berkeley also praised the Oct. 7 attack.

CUNY has faced antisemitism issues predating Oct. 7 and Jewish students have been targeted with antisemitic harassment. Last year, CUNY’s Baruch College tried to cancel a Rosh Hashanah celebration, telling students that it could not “guarantee their security.”

A Georgetown University spokesperson said Groves “looks forward to testifying before the Committee and describing Georgetown’s efforts to combat antisemitism.”

“As a Catholic and Jesuit University, Georgetown condemns antisemitism and all forms of hatred and is committed to ensuring our university is a safe and welcoming space for every member of our community,” the spokesperson continued. “Given its mission of encouraging inter-religious dialogue Georgetown has not only implemented programs and resources to prevent and address antisemitism, but has also worked to cultivate a strong interfaith mission, complete with a robust Office of Jewish Life, to ensure students from all traditions are welcomed and supported in their educational and faith journey.”

A CUNY spokesperson said, “The City University of New York is firmly committed to combating antisemitism and ensuring every student and faculty member is safe from discrimination and harassment. We look forward to discussing the steps we are taking to support Jewish members of our campus community and to uphold CUNY’s values of inclusion, safety and respect for all.”

A Berkeley spokesperson said, “UC Berkeley is committed to combating antisemitism and all forms of hate and has taken meaningful action to achieve this. Chancellor Lyons looks forward to testifying before the committee to share how the campus has been investing, and continues to invest, in resources and programs designed to prevent and address antisemitism on the Berkeley campus.”