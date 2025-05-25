laid to rest

Hundreds attend funeral outside Jerusalem for Israeli diplomat murdered in D.C.

Killing of embassy workers ‘exemplifies the challenges facing people representing the State of Israel abroad,’ former ambassador Herzog tells JI

Yaron Lischinsky was laid to rest on Sunday in Beit Zayit, a moshav outside of Jerusalem, after he was killed alongside his partner, Sarah Lynn Milgrim, by a shooter who shouted “Free Palestine” at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington on Wednesday.

Hundreds attended the funeral, according to sources present. The funeral was closed to the media at the family’s request. Among those who attended were Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel and Lischinsky’s direct superior at the embassy, Minister-Counselor for Middle East Affairs Noa Ginosar, who accompanied his body to Israel.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog spoke at the funeral and told Jewish Insider that Lischinsky, a researcher in the embassy’s Middle East Affairs department, was someone “any ambassador would love to have serving in his embassy.”

“He was young, energetic and very talented,” Herzog, who finished his tenure as ambassador in January, said. “He had intellectual curiosity and a lot of knowledge. He was very devoted to his diplomatic work. He was creative and he was really a benefit to the embassy.”

Lischinsky considered taking the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s cadets course, Herzog recalled, which he, along with other senior embassy staff encouraged him to do, believing he had the aptitude to be a successful diplomat.

“We could rely on him, especially during the war,” the former ambassador added.

Herzog said he told Lischinsky’s parents that “unfortunately, tragically, they cannot bring Yaron back, but they should be proud of what he did, what he achieved and the mark he left.”

The former ambassador also spoke about Milgrim, whose funeral is set to be held on Tuesday in Kansas City, near where her family lives. Milgrim’s work at the Israeli Embassy focused on environmental issues and outreach to progressive groups.

“Like [Lischinsky], she was beautiful on the inside and outside,” Herzog said. “It was very painful to see such young, beautiful flowers destroyed at such a young age.”

Herzog also said that Lischinsky and Milgrim’s murder “exemplifies the challenges facing people representing the state of Israel abroad.”

“They are at the forefront of the diplomatic efforts of the State of Israel, but also face a security challenge. Anybody who served in Washington can attest to the eruption of the crazy threat level after Oct. 7 [2023] and the incitement and brainwashing against Jewish people and the Jewish state, and they were victims of that,” he said.

“We have to continue the battle for the very legitimacy of Israel,” Herzog added. “They can light our path in that direction.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem landed in Israel on Sunday evening, and will participate in a memorial tree-planting ceremony for Lischinsky and Milgrim at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Monday morning.