Fairweather friends

Sen. Katie Britt slams Democrats for not defending Fetterman

The Alabama Republican argued their silence is out of fear of the party’s progressive base, discomfort over his outspoken support for Israel

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. John Fetterman, (D-PA) talks with reporters after the Senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

By
Emily Jacobs
May 14, 2025

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) is criticizing Senate Democrats for declining to challenge media reports about Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) mental health, attributing their reticence to the Democratic senator’s independent approach to Israel and immigration, and his support for several of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.  

Britt, who has grown to be one of Fetterman’s closest personal friends in the Senate since both were elected in 2022, made the comments in an interview with Jewish Insider on Tuesday, where she raised concerns about the implications of Senate Democrats remaining silent as one of their own is targeted over his highly publicized mental health struggles during National Mental Health Awareness Month. 

“John has been a voice for Israel. He has been a voice for the Jewish people. He has been willing to take a look at nominees and approach things in a common-sense way. He understands the need for a secure border and interior enforcement. He was out front on the Laken Riley Act. I would say that part of [Democrats’] silence has to do with his independence,” Britt told JI. 

“What does that mean for the people you serve? What does that mean for the people of this country that are actually struggling? What does that mean about the decency which you should have and operate with?” she continued.

The Alabama senator rebutted allegations from current and former Fetterman staffers in a series of news stories that Fetterman is facing fresh challenges performing his job effectively.

One of those stories, in New York magazine, cited Staff Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s former chief of staff who departed the office last year, along with anonymous staffers, to suggest the Pennsylvania senator’s erratic behavior had left them concerned he was in need of psychological help. The New York magazine story also cited that Fetterman’s outspoken support for Israel alienated many members of his staff.

She pointed out that those individuals also championed Fetterman’s decision to go public in 2023 with his experience with depression after suffering a severe stroke during his 2022 Senate campaign and losing his ability to converse normally. 

“He’s a human being with a wife and with children. It’s shameful,” Britt said. “If those people believe this stuff to be true, then the last thing that person would need would be this type of treatment from the media and from colleagues.” 

“While John and I clearly do not agree on every issue, I am proud to call him a friend, and I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with him on this journey,” she explained.

Britt repeatedly noted that Fetterman’s struggles culminated in a six-week stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated for “major depression,” a decision that she says served as inspiration to millions of Americans to seek out mental health treatment. 

“I think the behavior of the mainstream, liberal media is despicable. I think the silence of so many of his Democratic colleagues is deafening. To have the courage that John did to say, ‘I need help and I’m going to seek help,’ I think, set an incredible example for people from coast to coast,” Britt said.

The New York magazine article connected the timeline of Fetterman’s mental health struggles in 2023 to his decision over that time to disassociate himself with the progressive left and vocally support Israel. 

Fetterman’s willingness to be the first Democrat to meet with Trump after he won reelection in November and his votes to confirm some pro-Israel members of his Cabinet were also referenced, as were alleged conflicts between him and his wife, Gisele, and “verbal altercations” with colleagues. 

Only a handful of congressional Democrats have spoken out publicly in defense of Fetterman, including Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), one of the most vocal pro-Israel Democrats in the House, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). 

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), another swing-state Democrat just elected last year, called on Democrats to stop shunning their colleague this week. “There needs to be space for Fetterman and for other senators in our caucus,” he told Politico.

But Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) declined to defend Fetterman when pressed on the issue, instead telling reporters that his Democratic colleague had largely withdrawn from the conference and was not as engaged socially.

“It’s a limited relationship. John doesn’t spend much time on the floor, for obvious reasons. He’s chosen to dress in a manner that’s inconsistent with the Senate rules and [has made] limited appearances within the caucus. So I’ve not developed a relationship with him, which I usually do,” Durbin said late last week.

Fetterman declined to comment when reached by JI on the accusations surrounding his mental health and the response from his colleagues. 

Torres, meanwhile, argued in a post on X last Friday that Fetterman was being targeted for his pro-Israel views. 

“I know a hit piece when I see one. The only reason for the coordinated campaign against Sen. John Fetterman is his unapologetic pro-Israel politics. Let’s call it what it is. As someone who has struggled with depression my whole adult life, I can tell you that if you truly care about someone’s mental health, leaking hit pieces against them is a strange way of showing it,” Torres said.

In addition to Britt, a series of other congressional Republicans have come to Fetterman’s defense in recent days, including Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Dave McCormick (R-PA), Fetterman’s home state colleague. 

