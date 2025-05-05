House members put forward highest-ever request for nonprofit security funding for 2026

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

NONPROFIT PROTECTION

House members put forward highest-ever request for nonprofit security funding for 2026

More than 130 House members asked congressional leaders to provide $500 million for the NSGP program, matching a request from Jewish groups

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Security guards stand watch in front of a synagogue on October 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

By
Marc Rod
May 5, 2025

A bipartisan group of more than 130 House lawmakers put forward the highest-ever request for funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, asking for an appropriation of $500 million, nearly doubling the current funding level.

Despite the substantial bipartisan support, the request could face strong headwinds as the appropriations process moves forward, with the Trump administration proposing significant cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s non-emergency grants — a category that includes NSGP — and not yet offering a specific budget line-item for the NSGP.

The lawmakers’ request matches the funding level supported by major national Jewish groups since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, amid a years-long budget shortfall for the program, which helps nonprofits, including synagogues and other Jewish institutions, improve their security. 

“We respectfully ask that $500 million in funding be allocated to NSGP. The program provides critical security resources to at-risk faith-based and nonprofit institutions located in urban, suburban, and rural communities,” a group of 133 House members led by Reps. Gabe Amo (D-RI) and Michael McCaul (R-TX) said in a letter to key House appropriators.

A group of 120 House members signed onto a request last year for $385 million in funding for 2025.

The signatories to this year’s letter wrote that the funding is “critical to our national security and part of DHS’ comprehensive measures to strengthen the safety of our communities” given that “the risk of extremist-motivated violence as a danger to national security,” that “violence against nonprofits and faith-based institutions is likely to continue” and that threats to places of worship have been increasing “at alarming rates.”

The lawmakers highlighted increasing numbers of violent threats to houses of worship and a spike in antisemitic incidents nationwide, as well as a series of specific attacks in 2024 that targeted synagogues and other Jewish institutions, mosques and churches around the country.

In 2024, Congress provided $274.5 million for the program, a cut of more than $30 million from the year prior, but appropriated an additional $400 million in the April 2024 national security supplemental bill. Congress again provided $274.5 million for 2025, under a continuing resolution that carried over 2024 funding levels.

With nearly $1 billion in funds requested in 2024, FEMA approved just 43% of NSGP applications, making $454.5 billion available from a combination of the regular and supplemental funding bills.

“Unfortunately, it is easy to see that the need for the NSGP is quickly outpacing the funding,” the letter continues. “Even with the additional NSGP funding provided by the National Security Supplemental Act for FY2024, FEMA could only fund 43 percent of all grant applicants. This left most of the applicants without the funding they needed to provide security to their at-risk institution.”

The lawmakers argue that these threats present “a compelling public interest in preventing attacks that would disrupt the vital health, human, social, cultural, religious, and other humanitarian services provided by at-risk faith-based and nonprofit institutions.”

The Trump administration froze reimbursements under the program as it reviewed the NSGP and other FEMA grant programs, and has yet to announce funding awards under a $200 million supplemental funding round that was expected to be finalized earlier this year. Applications for the 2025 grant cycle are expected to open soon.

Amo replaces former Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), who died last year, as the co-lead of the NSGP funding push. Pascrell and McCaul had led similar requests for years. Amo, who has spoken frequently about representing the nation’s oldest operating synagogue in Newport, R.I., became a vocal advocate for the program during his first term in the House.

“As hateful and violent incidents against faith-based communities continue to rise, the Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides critical support to protect communities and local institutions,” Amo said in a statement to Jewish Insider. “I thank my co-lead, Congressman McCaul, and our bipartisan cosigners for standing up for this essential grant program.”

The letter was supported by the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Federations of North America and the Orthodox Union.

“As antisemitism continues to surge and the Jewish community’s security needs remain high — properly funding NSGP is crucial. And that means $500mm for FY26,” Nathan Diament, the executive director of public policy for the OU, told JI.

“In 2024, ADL recorded over 1,700 antisemitic incidents targeting Jewish institutions,” Lauren Wolman, ADL’s Director of Federal Policy and Strategy, said. “We’re grateful to Reps. Amo and McCaul for leading this historic bipartisan effort to bolster the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). In this climate of heightened threats, every additional dollar for NSGP is a direct investment in preserving the security of at-risk communities across the country.”

Karen Barall, JFNA’s vice president of government relations, said, “We are thrilled that support for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program continues to receive overwhelming bipartisan backing. A record number of Members of Congress are calling for a $500 million investment in this vital program — a necessary response to the unprecedented and ongoing rise in antisemitic threats targeting the Jewish community.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice