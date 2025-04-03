Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

POLICY PURGE

Top NSC staffers forced out after Trump meeting with Laura Loomer

Reports indicate at least three NSC staffers were fired: David Feith, Brian Walsh and Thomas Broody

Laura Loomer arrives at Philadelphia International Airport on The Trump Organization's Boeing 757 ahead of The ABC News Presidential Debate on September 10, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

By
Marc Rod
April 3, 2025

Three senior National Security Council staffers were forced out on Thursday, following reports of an Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, his senior advisors and conspiracy theorist and far-right provocateur Laura Loomer.

David Feith, a China expert and State Department and Pentagon alumnus who oversaw technology and national security issues; Brian Walsh, who oversaw intelligence matters and was a former top Senate staffer; and Thomas Boodry, who worked on legislative affairs, were fired, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Jewish Insider

An Axios report indicated that as many as 10 NSC officials had been fired, but no other specific names have been reported publicly.

Reports about the Oval Office meeting indicate that Loomer was angling for the firings of “neocons” on the NSC.

The senior NSC staff ranks had largely been filled with traditionally-conservative GOP figures in line with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz’s own background, as compared to the isolationist figures who have secured posts in other agencies like the Pentagon. 

The battle between the once-dominant hawks and the growing faction of isolationists who are wary of projecting American force abroad is one of the major behind-the-scenes battles taking place within the second Trump administration. 

Given his more hawkish instincts, Waltz has been seen as a vulnerable target for isolationists in the wake of the recent Signal fiasco, in which Waltz inadvertently added Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat of top national security officials discussing strikes on the Houthis. Trump has thus far declined to move against him but is reportedly unhappy with Waltz.

A subsequent report indicated that Waltz had created 20 other Signal chats on sensitive foreign policy issues,

The series of firings could prompt alarm in more traditionally conservative GOP foreign policy circles as an omen of further changes to come.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice