POLICY PURGE

Top NSC staffers forced out after Trump meeting with Laura Loomer

Reports indicate at least three NSC staffers were fired: David Feith, Brian Walsh and Thomas Broody

Three senior National Security Council staffers were forced out on Thursday, following reports of an Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, his senior advisors and conspiracy theorist and far-right provocateur Laura Loomer.

David Feith, a China expert and State Department and Pentagon alumnus who oversaw technology and national security issues; Brian Walsh, who oversaw intelligence matters and was a former top Senate staffer; and Thomas Boodry, who worked on legislative affairs, were fired, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Jewish Insider.

An Axios report indicated that as many as 10 NSC officials had been fired, but no other specific names have been reported publicly.

Reports about the Oval Office meeting indicate that Loomer was angling for the firings of “neocons” on the NSC.

The senior NSC staff ranks had largely been filled with traditionally-conservative GOP figures in line with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz’s own background, as compared to the isolationist figures who have secured posts in other agencies like the Pentagon.

The battle between the once-dominant hawks and the growing faction of isolationists who are wary of projecting American force abroad is one of the major behind-the-scenes battles taking place within the second Trump administration.

Given his more hawkish instincts, Waltz has been seen as a vulnerable target for isolationists in the wake of the recent Signal fiasco, in which Waltz inadvertently added Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat of top national security officials discussing strikes on the Houthis. Trump has thus far declined to move against him but is reportedly unhappy with Waltz.

A subsequent report indicated that Waltz had created 20 other Signal chats on sensitive foreign policy issues,

The series of firings could prompt alarm in more traditionally conservative GOP foreign policy circles as an omen of further changes to come.