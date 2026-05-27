ESCAPE HATCH

Trump suggests he may not sign Iran deal without Abraham Accords commitments from Gulf countries

‘I'm not sure we should make the deal if they don't sign,’ the president said at a Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump signaled on Wednesday that he may not agree to a deal to end the war with Iran if Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries in the region do not join the Abraham Accords, arguing that the Gulf nations “owe that to us.”

The president made the comments while taking questions from reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, where he was asked if he would accept a peace agreement with Iran that did not address uranium enrichment. Trump responded that he would agree to a deal that allows for continued negotiations on some issues, though he repeatedly said he would not allow for “a crummy agreement.”

He expressed hesitation about moving forward with any peace deal with Iran that did not include commitments from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and others to normalize relations with Israel.

“I would like to have the countries we were talking about — Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and the others — we’d like to have them immediately join, and [White House Special Envoy] Steve Witkoff is working on that with Jared [Kushner] and some others, but I would like to have them join the Abraham Accords,” Trump said. “It would be historic if they do it. I think they owe that to us, to be honest, because that really would be a tremendous sign. I think those countries owe it to us.”

Addressing Witkoff, the president said, “I’m not sure we should make the deal if they don’t sign, if you want to know the truth. If they don’t sign to join the Abraham Accords, I don’t know.”

When pressed if that meant he viewed an Iran deal as contingent on those countries joining the Abraham Accords, Trump responded: “I don’t know. I don’t want to say that. I’m not going to give you what’s contingent, what’s not. I can say that we can make a good deal right now, but maybe not a great deal, and if it’s not a great deal, we’re not making it.”

“We can make a great deal with this guy right here,” he continued, pointing to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “But that’s a lot nastier, probably wouldn’t go as quickly … but it would be foolproof.”

Addressing reports from Iranian state media that Oman may assist Iran in overseeing the Strait of Hormuz once the war is over, Trump later said, “Oman will behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow them up.”