Lawler calls out Witkoff’s comments on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

public pushback

Lawler calls out Witkoff’s comments on Iranian nuclear enrichment

The Middle East subcommittee chair said Witkoff’s Fox News comments on allowing Iran to maintain 3.67% enrichment echoes the ‘disaster’ of the original Iran deal

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) during a press conference on immigration outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
April 16, 2025

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) called out Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff’s comments earlier this week suggesting that the U.S. could allow Iran to retain some nuclear enrichment capacity in a letter sent directly to Witkoff on Wednesday.

Lawler’s letter comes after Witkoff publicly walked back those comments, but is the most direct and open rebuke of Witkoff’s original remarks from a GOP lawmaker thus far. Other Republicans have implicitly distanced themselves from Witkoff’s comments and praised his reversal on Tuesday.

“I write today to express concern with any attempt to broker a deal with Iran that fails to fully dismantle its nuclear program,” Lawler said, insisting that the U.S. maintain a requirement of full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear enrichment and weapons program. “I urge you to steadfastly uphold this position as a redline for any future agreement with the Iranian regime on behalf of the United States.”

Lawler, who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East subcommittee, specifically cited Witkoff’s Monday comments on Fox News, during which Witkoff indicated that the U.S. could allow Iran to enrich uranium up to 3.67% and implement a verification regime to monitor the nuclear program.

“This idea is all too familiar and calls back to President Obama’s Iran Deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which allowed for similar enrichment levels as well as monitoring and verification provisions,” Lawler continued. “Plain and simple, the JCPOA was a disaster. And any revert back to a similar deal will have the same detrimental effects.”

Witkoff’s original comments came shortly after talks between the U.S. and Iran began in Oman last weekend, where Witkoff spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the highest level direct dialogue between the two countries in years. Talks are set to continue this weekend.

Lawler directly linked the JCPOA to the wave of Iranian proxy attacks currently ongoing in the Middle East and said that Iran can’t be trusted with any enrichment capabilities. He said the Trump administration’s policies inherently demand the full dismantling of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and comprehensive sanctions on the regime and its affiliates.

“Anything less would be appeasement and a betrayal to U.S. national security interests and the security of our partners in the region, like Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Lawler concluded.  “As you continue to negotiate with the regime, I urge you to keep these points in mind. A return to the JCPOA or a similar arrangement will both hurt our long-term goals in the Middle East and enable the Iranian regime to further develop and fund its malign activities. The stakes could not be higher.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice