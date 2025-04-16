hostage update

Gottheimer, Sherrill respond to Hamas claims it lost contact with Edan Alexander’s captors

Sherrill told JI: ‘If accurate, this is a really heartbreaking development — I recently spoke with Edan’s father and had been hopeful for a swift return’

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) responded on Monday to claims by a Hamas spokesperson that the terror group had lost contact with the group holding Edan Alexander, an American citizen from New Jersey, hostage inside Gaza.

The Hamas spokesperson claimed that it had lost contact with Alexander’s captors following an Israeli airstrike. The terror group has lied about the status of hostages in the past, as well as attempted to attribute the deaths of hostages killed by their Hamas captors to Israeli airstrikes.

Alexander is the last American hostage in Gaza believed to be alive. Hamas released a video of Alexander over the weekend, where he said he had been held captive for 551 days, implying the video was filmed last Wednesday.

Gottheimer, who represents Alexander’s congressional district, reiterated his commitment to freeing Alexander in a statement. Gottheimer has traveled to the region multiple times since Oct. 7, 2023, in efforts to move hostage talks forward.

“For more than 550 days, Tenafly, N.J., native Edan Alexander has been suffering at the hands of Hamas, a terrorist organization that shamelessly uses innocent people as human shields,” Gottheimer told Jewish Insider. “We will not rest until Hamas is crushed and all of the hostages, including the five Americans, are safely reunited with their loved ones.”

Sherrill said she had recently been in contact with Alexander’s family and called for continued efforts to reach a ceasefire.

“If accurate, this is a really heartbreaking development — I recently spoke with Edan’s father and had been hopeful for a swift return,” Sherrill told JI in a statement. “As we pray for Edan and his family, the U.S. must continue to push to return to a negotiated ceasefire, which has been the most effective way to free the hostages from Hamas’ terror.”

Both Gottheimer and Sherill are also running for governor of New Jersey.