Gottheimer, Sherrill respond to Hamas claims it lost contact with Edan Alexander’s captors

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

hostage update

Gottheimer, Sherrill respond to Hamas claims it lost contact with Edan Alexander’s captors

Sherrill told JI: ‘If accurate, this is a really heartbreaking development — I recently spoke with Edan’s father and had been hopeful for a swift return’

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A young relative of Edan Alexander looks up at Yael Alexander, Edan's mother, speaking at the “International Rally - United We Bring Them Home” rally in Hostage Square on May 18th, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

By
Marc Rod
April 16, 2025

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) responded on Monday to claims by a Hamas spokesperson that the terror group had lost contact with the group holding Edan Alexander, an American citizen from New Jersey, hostage inside Gaza.

The Hamas spokesperson claimed that it had lost contact with Alexander’s captors following an Israeli airstrike. The terror group has lied about the status of hostages in the past, as well as attempted to attribute the deaths of hostages killed by their Hamas captors to Israeli airstrikes.

Alexander is the last American hostage in Gaza believed to be alive. Hamas released a video of Alexander over the weekend, where he said he had been held captive for 551 days, implying the video was filmed last Wednesday.

Gottheimer, who represents Alexander’s congressional district, reiterated his commitment to freeing Alexander in a statement. Gottheimer has traveled to the region multiple times since Oct. 7, 2023, in efforts to move hostage talks forward.

“For more than 550 days, Tenafly, N.J., native Edan Alexander has been suffering at the hands of Hamas, a terrorist organization that shamelessly uses innocent people as human shields,” Gottheimer told Jewish Insider. “We will not rest until Hamas is crushed and all of the hostages, including the five Americans, are safely reunited with their loved ones.”

Sherrill said she had recently been in contact with Alexander’s family and called for continued efforts to reach a ceasefire.

“If accurate, this is a really heartbreaking development — I recently spoke with Edan’s father and had been hopeful for a swift return,” Sherrill told JI in a statement. “As we pray for Edan and his family, the U.S. must continue to push to return to a negotiated ceasefire, which has been the most effective way to free the hostages from Hamas’ terror.”

Both Gottheimer and Sherill are also running for governor of New Jersey.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice