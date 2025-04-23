Abe Foxman criticizes Trump administration in Holocaust Remembrance Day speech

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

sounding the alarm

Abe Foxman criticizes Trump administration in Holocaust Remembrance Day speech

The former ADL director said he is ‘troubled’ by the ‘demonizing’ of immigrants and attacks on universities

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Holocaust survivor and former National Director of the Anti-Defamation League Abraham Foxman delivers remarks during the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Annual Days of Remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on April 23, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
April 23, 2025

Abe Foxman, the former Anti-Defamation League national director, offered pointed criticism of the Trump administration in a Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration at the Capitol on Wednesday.

“As a [Holocaust] survivor, my antenna quivers when I see books being banned, when I see people being abducted in the streets, when I see government trying to dictate what universities should teach and whom they should teach. As a survivor who came to this country as an immigrant, I’m troubled when I hear immigrants and immigration being demonized,” Foxman said, to sustained applause from the audience.  

Foxman, who led the ADL for nearly three decades, made the comments while delivering an address at the 2025 Days of Remembrance, which was organized by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. 

Foxman also praised the Biden administration and the second Trump administration for each committing to addressing antisemitism. “We live in very chaotic times, where our values, our history, our democracy are being tested. As a survivor, I’m horrified at the explosion of antisemitism — global and in the U.S. I’m appreciative of President Biden’s historic initiative on antisemitism and thankful to President Trump’s strong condemnation of antisemitism and his promise to bring back consequences to antisemitic behavior,” Foxman said.

“We look around us and what do we see? Rampant antisemitism on college campuses and in cities worldwide in the aftermath of that horrific terror attack on our cherished Jewish state, Israel. We see social media algorithms that promote extreme views, conspiracy theories,” Foxman continued, adding that “online conspiracy theories are just one click away from antisemitism.”

“We also see forms of antisemitism that seemed unthinkable: Holocaust denial, distortion, civilization, exploitation and even glorification. We look around and see here in America antisemitism on both the far left and far right. The 20th-century history of Nazism and communism should be an alarm bell as to just how dangerous this is, and not just for us Jews, but for all of society, for all who care about democracy, individual freedom and dignity,” he said.

Foxman also noted that the scourge in domestic antisemitism was reminiscent of how Jew hatred worsened for years prior to Adolf Hitler’s rise to power. “Antisemitism [is] not so different from the conspiracy theories that permeated Europe for centuries, long before Hitler was born and helped make the killings of two-thirds of our people possible,” he said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also spoke at Wednesday’s reception, where he described the Holocaust as a “failure of humanity” and argued that the evil that perpetrated it was akin to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. 

“The Holocaust was a failure of humanity. But as we all know, no matter how hard we try, that kind of hatred continues to exist, just in many, many other forms. It shows up in different ways, and it shows up at different times,” Lutnick said. 

The Oct. 7 attack, Lutnick argued, was “carried out with the same genocidal hatred that fueled Auschwitz, and it’s that same disregard for human life that fueled the Sept. 11 attacks. It’s just the same hate, it just comes at a different time with a different name.”

Becoming emotional, Lutnick vowed “in very, very clear and plain language” that Trump “will never back down from defending the Jewish people, never.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice