flipping votes

15 Democrats vote for Bernie Sanders-backed resolutions blocking U.S. aid to Israel

Sens. Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, Jeanne Shaheen and Angus King flipped against Sanders’ anti-Israel measures, while Andy Kim was the only freshman to support them

Support for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) efforts to block aid to Israel shrank among Senate Democrats, with just 15, including Sanders, voting in favor of a pair of resolutions to block $8.8 billion in weapons sales to Israel.

That final total was down from the 19 Democrats who supported similar resolutions from Sanders last year.

Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Angus King (I-ME), who supported some or all of the three Sanders resolutions the Senate voted on late last year opposed both of the resolutions before the Senate on Thursday.

Of the six new Democrats in the Senate, only Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) voted for one of the two resolutions.

Sanders and Kim were joined by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Ed Markey (D-MA), Tina Smith (D-MN), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Peter Welch (D-VT) and Tim Kaine (D-VA). All of them voted for all three of Sanders’ resolutions in the previous Congress.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) again voted present.

Kim said in a lengthy statement, “I voted for these Joint Resolutions because while I support providing tools critical for Israel’s defense, I do not believe that these systems, which include those that can level entire city blocks and that have been used in incidents with disproportionate civilian casualties, achieve the primary objectives I’ve outlined” including freeing the hostages — naming New Jersey resident Edan Alexander — and achieving a durable peace that removes Hamas from power in Gaza. “In fact, their use will make it harder.”

Kim said he continues to support air and missile-defense systems to protect Israel from the “real and existential” threat from Iran. “Israel needs these tools and others that ensure it retains its Qualitative Military Edge because it is surrounded by actors who seek its demise, and that the history of the State of Israel is one founded on the assurance of continued existence.”

The New Jersey senator said it was wrong for the Israeli government to resume military operations in Gaza and block humanitarian aid from entering the Strip. He also attacked President Donald Trump’s plans for the U.S. to take control of Gaza and accused him of trying to bypass Congress and ignore safeguards.

Kim, who was just elected to the Senate last year, is already facing criticism from New Jersey’s sizable Jewish community for his votes.

“I am deeply disappointed that Senator Andy Kim voted against the wishes of the majority of the 600,000 plus Jews in New Jersey,” Jason Shames, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, said in a statement to Jewish Insider. “Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East and is facing an onslaught of terrorism from Iran and its proxies.”

“Edan Alexander, an American Citizen and New Jersey resident from Tenafly remains a hostage being treated barbarically by Hamas in the tunnels of Gaza,” Shames continued. “Senator Kim’s vote goes against his assurances to the Jewish community during his election campaign and creates distrust moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Ossoff and Warnock voted against Sanders’ anti-Israel resolutions after taking heat for their votes in support last year. Ossoff’s decision to reverse course is especially notable given that he faced significant backlash from local Jewish groups and Jewish Democratic donors following his previous votes, with some openly contemplating supporting a GOP challenger when he is up for reelection in 2026.

“I’m grateful they listened to Jewish Georgians,” Democratic state Rep. Esther Panitch, who is Jewish, told JI. Panitch strongly criticized her state’s senators after the previous vote.

Ossoff, Warnock and Shaheen did not immediately provide comment.

Shaheen is now the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and recently announced that she will not seek reelection.

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks’ (D-MD) votes are likely to come as a relief to Maryland’s sizable Jewish community. On the campaign trail, her views on Israel were closely watched, but sometimes murky, driving some support toward her opponent, former Gov. Larry Hogan.

Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester’s (D-DE) votes come in spite of past positions critical of Israeli policy while she was a member of the House.

Shaheen said in a statement, “With the delicate negotiations to restore the ceasefire happening right now, I voted against the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval on arms sales to Israel to encourage progress in those conversations.”

Maine’s King said in a statement that while he had supported Sanders’ resolutions in November, he believed the timing of this vote “would actually prolong the conflict and the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza by encouraging Hamas to resist the negotiations that are essential to bringing an end to this awful war and the release of the remaining hostages.”