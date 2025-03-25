confirmation clash

Jewish groups at odds ahead of Huckabee nomination hearing

Huckabee is set to testify at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday on his nomination to be ambassador to Israel, prompting Jewish organizations to take publicly opposing stances to his confirmation

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s confirmation hearing to be U.S. ambassador to Israel is opening rifts in the Jewish community, with groups representing the Orthodox and Reform movements openly at odds over Huckabee’s background and past views.

In written testimony for his Tuesday hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee obtained by Jewish Insider, Huckabee — whose comments claiming that the West Bank is rightfully part of Israel, supporting West Bank settlements and asserting that there’s “no such thing as a Palestinian” have been a source of controversy — emphasized that he will be speaking for the administration as an ambassador, not advancing his own views.

“I am not here to articulate or defend my own views or policies, but to present myself as one who will respect and represent the president whose overwhelming election by the people will hopefully give me the honor of serving as ambassador to the State of Israel,” Huckabee is set to say. “I’m indeed grateful to President Trump for being asked to serve and will do so willingly and joyfully if confirmed.”

Huckabee will ask the committee to work in a prompt and bipartisan manner to confirm him, as it did former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, noting that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the continuing hostage situation make his confirmation urgent.

“Israel is a tiny nation the size of New Jersey and the only rational explanation for its existence in various forms for the past 3,500 years and its resilience through repeated attacks and attempts to annihilate it are the grace and goodness of God,” Huckabee will say in his testimony, going on to describe his own personal history with the Jewish state.

He’ll also praise Trump’s record on Israel in his first term.

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), who hails from Huckabee’s native Arkansas, will deliver an opening statement touting the former governor’s qualifications. Boozman told JI at the Capitol on Monday evening that he planned to showcase to the committee that Huckabee “is a very capable individual who’s going to do a great job.” He did not detail his planned remarks further.

Huckabee’s past comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his opposition to a two-state solution are likely to come up during his hearing, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) predicted. Kaine told JI that he had a “very candid” private meeting with Huckabee to discuss those issues and that multiple colleagues will likely want to raise those issues with Huckabee in a public setting.

On Sunday, Huckabee visited and prayed at the Ohel, the burial place of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher rebbe, in Queens, N.Y., saying afterward, “After visiting the Ohel, I’m even more confident it will all work out.”

Huckabee’s nomination has prompted division among some Jewish community groups, particularly over his past comments and Christian Zionist beliefs.

While not explicitly endorsing Huckabee, the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center argued in a letter to the leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Huckabee’s views in opposition to a two-state solution and supporting Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, which Huckabee refers to as Judea and Samaria, are in agreement with those of “many American Jews.”

Judea and Samaria is the biblical name of the territory, used by the Israeli government and preferred by some who favor Israeli annexation of the area and believe Israel has a historical and biblical right to control it. Large portions of the territory are viewed by supporters of a two-state solution as comprising part of a future Palestinian state, together with the Gaza Strip.

“[The Oct. 7 attack and its aftermath] has caused many pro-Israel Americans who share the goal of achieving security and peace for all in the Mideast to view the model of the peace process pursued in the past as stale and illusory,” the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center letter reads. “These Americans support a new approach to how the United States will engage with this important aspect of American foreign policy.”

The OU letter also emphasized that most Israelis oppose Palestinian statehood, adding, “Gov. Huckabee understands the existential concerns of Israelis and that understanding will be very valuable in discharging the duties of U.S. Ambassador.”

The letter also highlighted and defended Huckabee’s evangelical faith and Christian Zionist beliefs, saying, “We are deeply appreciative of the Christian Zionist community for their stalwart support of Israel and active opposition to the deeply disturbing rising tide of antisemitism in the United States” and their “shared belief in the eternal Jewish connection to the land of Israel.”

The letter comes in direct response to a letter last month from the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, expressing concerns about Huckabee’s nomination and record. Huckabee’s past views, the RAC argued, “[run] counter to U.S. interests in advancing the causes of peace and regional security.”

The RAC letter also suggests that Huckabee’s support for Israel is based on the belief that “Jewish sovereignty over the biblical land of Israel will hasten the return of Jesus Christ.”

“As Jews and Zionists, we are gravely concerned by a teaching in which the well-being of Jews, of Israel, and of America are not ends in themselves but means to the fulfillment of Christian eschatology,” the letter reads.

“Whenever personal faith is transformed into government policies without being tested in the free marketplace of ideas through reasoned discourse rather than faith assertions to assess whether the strategic well-being and moral values of the U.S. are advanced, America’s interests are ill-served and the wisdom of the founders’ separation of religion and state is betrayed,” the letter continues.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), a co-chair of the House Jewish Caucus, echoed similar views in a statement on Monday, calling Huckabee “a provocateur whose views are far outside international consensus and contrary to the core bipartisan principles of American diplomacy” and “woefully unfit” for the role.

“A vote by any Senator for Huckabee is a vote for enacting policies that are counter to American interests, Israel’s vital character as both a Jewish and democratic state, and Israel and the region’s long-term security,” Nadler said. “A vote for Huckabee is a vote to empower a Christian nationalist vision for American foreign policy.”

J Street has also opposed Huckabee’s nomination and sent a letter to that effect with other progressive Jewish groups, including the Reconstructionist movement, to the committee.

“Mr. Huckabee’s embrace of [West Bank] annexation, extremist settlers and fanatical Christian Zionism stands in stark contrast to the Jewish, democratic values held by the overwhelming majority of our community – and in stark contrast to Israel’s founding values of justice, equality and peace,” J Street President Jeremy Ben Ami said in a statement. “An Ambassador espousing Governor Huckabee’s views would undermine American interests and the administration’s own stated commitment to pursuit of long-term regional peace and security. I urge senators to vote no on his confirmation.”

AIPAC does not take positions on nominations.

The Republican Jewish Coalition is supporting Huckabee, while the Jewish Democratic Council of America is encouraging senators to vote against him.

Christians United for Israel, with which Huckabee has had a long relationship, is supporting his confirmation.

“At a time when American policy in the Middle East is in flux, due to disparate voices in Washington and the foreign policy ‘intelligentsia,’ Gov. Huckabee’s unequivocal, knowledgeable and Biblically rooted understanding of the region is imperative,” CUFI Action Fund Chairwoman Sandra Parker said. “As such, CUFI’s members will be engaging with their Senators in support of Gov. Huckabee’s nomination to ensure the [governor] becomes our emissary in Jerusalem without further delay.”

In recent months, Huckabee has also made appearances at events with pro-Israel groups — a rarity for a nominee prior to a confirmation hearing.

Huckabee attended the RJC’s inauguration gala, and has appeared twice at events with the Israel Heritage Foundation, a more obscure group that, among other issues, advocates for Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. IHF’s director has said he believes that the Third Temple will be built soon.

IHF leaders escorted Huckabee to the Ohel during his recent visit.