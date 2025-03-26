Intelligence community probing foreign backing of pro-Hamas protests

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

sinister sponsors

Intelligence community probing foreign backing of pro-Hamas protests

DNI Tulsi Gabbard said there are ‘some assessments’ that implicate foreign backing for student protest groups

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe (C), Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (L) and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Jeffrey Kruse during an annual worldwide threats assessment hearing on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
March 26, 2025

U.S. intelligence officials indicated on Wednesday that the administration is probing potential foreign influence and backing behind pro-Hamas protests seen on college campuses across the country since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said under questioning by Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) that “there are some assessments that reflect that” there has been foreign state or non-state backing for pro-Hamas protest groups like Students for Justice in Palestine.

Gabbard said she could discuss those findings further in a classified setting.

The comment is consistent with findings released by the Biden administration that actors linked to the Iranian government had posed as activists online to encourage and in some cases fund anti-Israel protests in the United States.

The prior administration offered no clear plan or strategy to follow up on those findings, however, or disrupt those efforts.

FBI Director Kash Patel said he could not speak at length about the situation, pending ongoing investigations, but said that there are probes into the situation.

At other points in the hearing, Patel and Gabbard also made reference to Iran, alongside other adversaries, working with partners in the Western Hemisphere to gain a foothold in the region and to infiltrate the U.S. border.

Pressed by Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) on the threats from racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists, including anti-government and white nationalist actors, Patel said that he would treat all threats to the homeland equally.

Patel denied reports that he had removed personnel from this division or had discussed disbanding the section entirely. But Patel would not commit that he would not disband the division, promising only that he would notify Congress of any personnel changes when finalized.

The hearing also included a series of extended and heated exchanges over the exposure of information about U.S. plans for attacking the Houthis in a commercial group messaging chat that inadvertently included a journalist.

The intelligence officials and some Republican members, speaking shortly after the full scope of the messages was released, including details of the U.S. weapons systems being used and their targets inside Yemen before the attacks took place, largely downplayed the significance of the revelations.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice