Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

intel assessment

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

The director of national intelligence said, however, that open discussion of nuclearization has increased inside the regime

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
March 25, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday that the intelligence community maintains its assessment from prior years that Iran is not currently actively pursuing a nuclear weapon, but that open discussion of nuclearization has increased inside the regime.

“The IC continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamanei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003,” Gabbard said in her opening remarks at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

But, Gabbard added, “In the past year, we have seen an erosion of a decades-long taboo in Iran on discussing nuclear weapons in public, likely emboldening nuclear weapons advocates within Iran’s decision-making apparatus. Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is at its highest levels and is unprecedented for a state without nuclear weapons.”

Gabbard also said that the full impacts of renewed sanctions on Iran are not yet in effect, but that the “message … is certainly heard.”

The intelligence community’s annual threat assessment, released in conjunction with the hearing, predicts that Iran will continue efforts to threaten U.S. citizens globally and develop networks and conduct operations inside the United States.

It also describes Iran’s military capabilities and proxy armies as an ongoing threat to the U.S. and its allies, despite Israeli successes in degrading those capabilities.

“The IC assesses Iran’s prospects for reconstituting force losses and posing a credible deterrent, particularly to Israeli actions, are dim in the near-term,” the report continues.

The report suggests that Iranian political and economic struggles could be fodder for renewed domestic political unrest and protest inside Iran, unless Iran is granted sanctions relief.

The intelligence community also assessed that Hamas is a continued threat to Israeli security and is “capable of resuming a low-level guerilla resistance and to remain the dominant political action in Gaza for the foreseeable future.” It notes that Hamas’ popularity in Gaza has decreased but it remains popular in the West Bank.

The report warns that resumed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah would “threaten Lebanon’s fragile stability” and could prompt a range of negative outcomes inside Lebanon.

It also states that Syria could again devolve into violence, and that even if the new government is able to form a durable coalition across the various ethnic and sectarian groups, “governing Syria will remain a daunting challenge amid the country’s economic problems, humanitarian needs driven in part by millions of internally displaced Syrians, rampant insecurity, as well as ethnic, sectarian, and religious cleavages.”

Protesters affiliated with the far-left group Code Pink disrupted the hearing to advocate against U.S. support for Israel. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), the committee chair, citing reports of Chinese funding to the group, said that its activism against Israel reflects the coordination among U.S. adversaries.

In a series of heated exchanges, Democratic lawmakers repeatedly pressed the intelligence community leaders about the recent revelation that U.S. officials had discussed plans for U.S. strikes on the Houthis in Yemen on a commercial messaging app in a group chat that inadvertently included a reporter.

Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who were members of the chat, provided a series of largely evasive and sometimes inconsistent responses on the situation. They at points denied that classified information had been shared in the chat, while at other times said they did not recall details of what had been discussed and suggested that only Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth could say whether the information involved had been classified. 

Multiple Republican senators indicated they also had concerns about the revelations, but planned to question the officials about them in a subsequent classified session.

The threat assessment report released Tuesday did not include a section on the threats from transnational racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists — a category that includes violent white supremacists — which intelligence officials in the previous administration had characterized as a major threat.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice