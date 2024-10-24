Johnson pressures Schumer to bring up legislation sanctioning the ICC

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Qatar’s Sheikha Moza glorifies Yahya Sinwar in social medi...a post

How Josh Stein’s Judaism plays into his campaign for North... Carolina governor

Lawmakers call on State Department to publicly condemn Turke...y’s Erdoğan

Lawmakers visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan to discuss Iran... and regional peace

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Is a shift in China’s rhetoric on Israel a policy change, ...or ‘wishful thinking?’

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fa...te is in your hands’

Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of re...voking endorsement

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Quick Hits

SCOOP

Johnson pressures Schumer to bring up legislation sanctioning the ICC

In a letter, the House Speaker expressed frustration about the bill being stalled in the upper chamber

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA)

By
Emily Jacobs
October 24, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to bring legislation sanctioning the International Criminal Court for pursuing arrest warrants against Israeli officials up for a vote “as soon as the Senate returns.”

Johnson expressed his concerns about the bill’s continued delays in the upper chamber, despite it passing the House in a bipartisan fashion in June, in a letter to Schumer obtained by Jewish Insider. The memo, dated Wednesday, points to comments from Schumer himself and President Joe Biden condemning the ICC for pursuing such charges and notes the New York senator’s public commitment to negotiating a sanctions package. 

“In a bipartisan vote, the House passed H.R.8282, The Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, to sanction employees of the ICC. President Biden condemned the ICC, and you yourself called the ICC’s decision “reprehensible” and promised to negotiate on a sanctions package,” Johnson wrote. “Unfortunately, after five months, neither your statements nor those from the Biden-Harris White House have materialized into action.”

“Now, even after [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar’s death, [ICC lead prosecutor] Karim Khan and the ICC are still pursuing baseless warrants against Israeli officials, and effectively punishing Israel for Hamas’ barbarism. The ICC will continue to do so without strong, unified intervention by the United States,” he continued. 

“The ICC tried to justify its illegitimate action by also issuing a warrant for Hamas’ leader, Yahya Sinwar. Republicans and Democrats in Washington recognized the ICC’s despicable false equivalency and called out its warrant as an attack on the very idea of state sovereignty,”

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has been deadlocked since April as a result of the bill. SFRC Republicans have refused to agree to move forward with any nominations or other committee matters until the panel votes on the ICC bill, resulting in 40 nominations being held up. 

The White House opposes sanctions on the ICC altogether. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who chairs the panel, supports sanctioning the body in some capacity, but has said he opposes the House bill as passed. Cardin, Schumer and others have been working behind the scenes on a bipartisan path forward in the upper chamber.

Cardin has also urged the White House to come around on a compromise sanctions deal, but the Biden administration’s position on the matter has not changed. Cardin, who is retiring in January, has said that while the effort has bipartisan support, such a campaign would fail without buy-in from the White House. 

“Failing to advance a sanctions package on the ICC would distance the U.S. from Israel at a time when they need our ironclad support, give de facto approval to the ICC’s malicious treatment of Israel, and allow the ICC to threaten the sovereignty of democratic nations unabated,” Johnson warned in his letter to Schumer. 

Reached for comment, a Schumer spokesperson said: “There are bipartisan negotiations and we will continue to support those.”

The spokesperson also pointed to the majority leader’s comments to JI in April accusing the ICC of a decades-long bias against Israel. “I am urging the Biden administration to send a very strong stance against possible arrest warrants that the ICC could issue against top Israeli officials,” Schumer said at the time.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice