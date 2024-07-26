Lawmakers push for new sanctions for Palestinian Authority’s terror payments

Several of the bill’s sponsors argued that the Taylor Force Act has failed to achieve its goal of ending the martyr payment or ‘pay-to-slay’ program

A bipartisan group of Senate and House lawmakers introduced a bill on Thursday that would place new sanctions on those involved in the Palestinian Authority’s payments to the families of dead and imprisoned terrorists.

Several of the sponsors argued that the bill was necessary because the Taylor Force Act, Congress’ last attempt to cut off the payments by ending U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority, had failed to achieve its goal.

The legislation, the PLO and PA Terror Payments Accountability Act, would sanction Palestine Liberation Organization and PA officials and others who have been involved in the terror payments, any entities or financial institutions that have facilitated the terror payments and individuals who have supported or assisted such efforts.

The Senate version of the bill is sponsored by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Tim Scott (R-SC), joined by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Ted Budd (R-NC), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Rick Scott (R-FL). The House companion bill is being led by Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL).

“The Taylor Force Act was a noble effort to end ‘pay-to-slay’ terrorism in the Middle East,” Lawler said in a statement. “Unfortunately, years after its enactment, we still find ourselves in the vicious, ongoing cycle of ‘pay-to-slay’ terrorism. It must end. That’s why I’ve joined a bipartisan group of colleagues to introduce the PLO and PA Terror Payments Accountability Act, which will impose additional sanctions on individuals and entities that enable this horrific practice.”

Lawler said that he and his colleagues are committed to passing the bill, and hope to “receive near-unanimous support.”

Scott said, “Strong words and failed negotiations aren’t enough to stop these acts of terror. We need to actually use the authorities at our disposal to impose real economic pain against those who support and facilitate so-called ‘martyr payments.’”

Lamborn, the lead House sponsor of the Taylor Force Act, said the new bill would “build upon the foundation” of that legislation.

“This legislation builds upon our commitment to curbing policies that incentivize terrorism by imposing sanctions on those who facilitate or support martyr payments,” Lamborn said. “It ensures accountability by mandating swift enforcement of these measures within 90 days, with provisions for a sunset clause if the PLO and PA discontinue these harmful practices.”

Gottheimer invoked the 1996 killing of Sara Duker, who hailed from his congressional district, and 25 other civilians in a bus bombing in Jerusalem, noting that the perpetrator of that attack has been paid by the PA.

“This is one of many disgusting cases where the Palestinian Authority has rewarded the families of jailed and killed terrorists for taking lives. Terrorism literally pays,” Gottheimer said in a statement, adding that the bill “will put a stop” to such attacks.

Cotton noted in a statement that perpetrators of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks may be eligible for the PA payments.

“Our bill will ensure that the PA, PLO and their institutions that reward acts of terrorism are punished,” Cotton said.

Moskowitz said, “Congress needs to send a clear, bipartisan message to the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian Liberation Organization that these atrocious martyr payments for terrorist acts against Israel will not go unpunished.”

The bill would also give congressional leaders the ability to request that the administration evaluate whether any specific individuals meet the criteria for sanctions. The administration would be required to implement the sanctions within 90 days of the bill’s passage and the sanctions would remain in place until the terror payment program is dissolved.