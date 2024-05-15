Hogan and Alsobrooks to face off in November for Cardin’s MD Senate seat

Alsobrooks beat Trone by over 10 points despite his more than $60 million in campaign spending

The race is set for Maryland’s high-profile contest to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks beating Rep. David Trone (D-MD) in a tight primary on Tuesday and advancing to the general election fight against Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan.

Alsobrooks, who had the support of nearly all of the state’s Democratic establishment, beat Trone by over 10 points despite his more than $60 million in campaign spending. Trone had argued on the campaign trail that he was the stronger general election candidate, but Alsobrooks accused him of using his wealth to influence the contest and lacking appeal with base voters.

In the GOP primary, Hogan beat Robin Ficker, a disbarred attorney who was running to Hogan’s right, by more than 30 points.

Hogan’s entry transformed the race into one of the most competitive contests of the cycle. Cardin’s seat has been held by Democrats since the late Sen. J. Glenn Beall Jr. retired in 1977, while Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) seat has remained in Democratic hands since Sen. Charles Mathias’ retirement in 1987.

Hogan has a very narrow path to victory in November, which will rely in part on lower Black voter turnout for Alsobrooks, a high crossover of Jewish Democrats splitting their ticket to vote for Hogan and President Joe Biden and a decent showing in Montgomery County.

Hogan congratulated Trone and Alsobrooks for finishing their primary race while delivering a victory speech at his own campaign event on Tuesday, going on to note that “Tonight, the campaign for Maryland and America’s future begins.”

Asked to react to news of Alsobrooks officially becoming his opponent immediately after the race was called, Hogan told Jewish Insider he had not heard the news but that, “We look forward to the campaign … We look forward to engaging on the issues.”

He subsequently tweeted, “I want to congratulate County Executive Alsobrooks on her nomination. I know Angela well, and I value our respectful relationship. I look forward to a real debate on what this campaign is about: who can actually help fix the mess in Washington.”

“Voters have a clear and stark choice: more of the dysfunctional partisan status quo or real independent and bipartisan leadership,” he continued. “We need leaders who will stand up to the political bosses and bring both parties together to actually get things done, like keeping our communities safe, improving education, and addressing the out-of-control cost of living. I have a proven track record of that exact kind of strong independent leadership.”

Alsobrooks appeared to offer a preview of her general election strategy during her victory party speech, criticizing Hogan’s record as governor on improving infrastructure and reproductive care access and warning he would “give Republicans the majority that they need to pass a national abortion ban” in the Senate.

“He will not support a national law to protect abortion rights. He will not oppose anti-choice judges, including nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court, even in the wake of the reversal of Roe vs. Wade. And given these positions, it isn’t all that surprising that Larry Hogan called abortion rights an emotional issue for women,” Alsobrooks, flanked by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Van Hollen, told the crowd of supporters.

Hogan urged Marylanders in his Tuesday evening remarks not to trust the “political B.S.” they would soon see about him from Alsobrooks and the Democratic establishment.

“Over the next few months, you are going to hear a lot more of this political B.S. Marylanders will be inundated with scare tactics and false attacks. Don’t let them get away with it, and let me once again set the record straight tonight,” Hogan said. “To the women of Maryland, you have my word that I will continue to protect your right to make your own reproductive health decisions just like I did for eight years when I had the honor and privilege to serve as your governor.”

“To my Democratic and Independent friends, you know me and you know my proven track record of reaching across the aisle to find common ground for the common good. You know that I’m not going to be just one more Capitol Hill Republican. You know that I have the courage to put people over politics and to put country over party, and you know that I will stand up to the current president, the former president, to the Democratic Party, or the Republican Party,” he continued.