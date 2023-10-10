Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of the Daily Kickoff, we look at the apparent failure of Israel’s security establishment to thwart last weekend’s Hamas attacks in southern Israel, and report on potential fissures within the Democratic Party over the response to the tragedy in Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Natan Sharansky, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an address on Monday to the nation about the “war on our homes…forced on us by a despicable enemy,” vowed that Israel will emerge victorious, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports. “We always knew who Hamas was, and now the world knows: Hamas is ISIS, and we will defeat them just as the enlightened world did to ISIS,” Netanyahu said.

Israel will first make sure to “purify” its territory of terrorists, and then move on to attack Hamas “with force we haven’t seen before,” which has already begun, Netanyahu said. Israel will also move to bolster forces on the northern border, in the West Bank and the rest of Israel.

Netanyahu also called for a unity government: “The divisions between us are over…The leadership must also be united.”

The prime minister thanked President Joe Biden for his support for Israel “in words and actions,” and noted that a U.S. aircraft carrier – the world’s largest – is being sent to the region. “Our shared enemies understand what this step means,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier Monday, Netanyahu appointed Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch to be the point person for the captives and missing. Hirsch said he is working on a full assessment of the situation and to create a point of contact for all families whose loved ones are missing. “Our hearts are in great pain…I am with you in the campaign to bring the captives and the missing back home to Israel.” The FBI is assisting Israeli security agencies in identifying Americans among the hostages.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke to journalists on Monday, saying, “Hamas executed a massacre the world will not forget. We want to thank the international community for their solidarity and their firm support of Israel. We trust this support will continue as we meet the challenge of fighting terror…It will take a long time. We cannot allow it for ourselves and for the region for such inhumanity to remain. The people who did this should pay the price, and it will be a high price.”

And in Washington, Biden is slated to deliver an address on the events in Israel at 1 p.m. ET today. Biden on Monday united with Washington’s closest allies to unequivocally condemn Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israel and offer further support to Israel as the country defends itself, JI’s Gabby Deutch reports.

Biden, along with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, wrote that they “express our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism,” in a rare joint statement. “Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities.”

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Monday afternoon addressing the attacks. “All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians,” Obama wrote on X. “We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas. As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

An hour later, former President Bill Clinton said that he condemned “the horrific terrorist assault carried out by Hamas in Israel, and mourn the senseless loss of life. My heart is with all those affected by the violence, including American families. Now is a time for the world to rally against terrorism and to support Israeli democracy. I stand with the government of Israel and all Israelis, and urge them to stand together. This is a moment to focus on purpose over politics.”

A senior Department of Defense official outlined American efforts to support Israel in its response to “ISIS level savagery,” telling reporters that Washington is “working as fast as possible to provide critically needed munitions of various types and other equipment.”

The White House also released further information on Monday about Americans affected by the attacks, although details remained unclear. At least 11 Americans have been killed in the attacks, and many more are unaccounted for. John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said that the White House is still working to confirm if Americans are indeed among the hostages in Gaza. Meanwhile in Tel Aviv, a press conference is set for later today with families of American hostages believed to be held in Gaza.