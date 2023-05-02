👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at potential Senate candidates in the Old Line State following Sen. Ben Cardin’s announcement that he will not seek reelection, and talk to Semafor’s Ben Smith about his new book out today. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Anna Kaplan, Barbra Streisand and Ben Platt.

Addressing the Israeli Knesset yesterday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced that he will establish a House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group, “so we can continue to strengthen our bonds, build mutual understanding as elected representatives, and work better together – democracy to democracy.”

McCarthy brought with him to the Knesset the bipartisan resolution passed in the House last week expressing support for the U.S.-Israel relationship and the Abraham Accords in honor of the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding. “It states in absolute terms that the US stands with Israel, supports the Abraham Accords, and upholds that Israel has every right to defend itself. My friends – Congress stands ready to work with Israel to broaden and deepen those Accords – working for a sustainable peace with all of Israel’s neighbors.”

The House speaker praised collaboration between Israel and the U.S. on military technology, but cautioned that Beijing could threaten further progress. “We’ve seen the success of technological cooperation in so many areas,” McCarthy said. “Today, however, our innovation is at risk from a new threat: the Chinese Communist Party. While the CCP may disguise itself as promoters of innovation, in truth, they act like thieves. We must not allow them to steal our technology. In the United States, we are working to protect innovation and the prosperity it brings with renewed focus. We have a review process called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS. I am glad that Israel has also put into place a process to review foreign investment. I strongly encourage Israel to further strengthen its oversight of foreign investment – particularly Chinese investment – building on the steps it first took in 2019. If we cooperate, then I am confident we meet the challenge and ensure a brighter future for both our nations.”

Referring to Iran, McCarthy said that “as long as I am speaker, America will continue to support full funding for security assistance in Israel,” adding that “together, we will defeat Iran’s precision-guided missiles, drones, terror tunnels and cyberattacks. And as we stand shoulder to shoulder against Iran’s regional aggression, we must also remain resolute in our commitment that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons.”

Spotted in the wings of the Knesset during McCarthy’s speech: Miriam Adelson and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (h/t Jerusalem Post reporter Lahav Harkov).

Speaking at a press conference after the address, McCarthy responded to a question about Israel’s proposed judicial reforms, which are on ice while the government and opposition meet for talks facilitated by President Isaac Herzog. “Israel is their own nation, only it can decide what it wants to do. In a democracy you want checks and balances and a separation of powers… but we leave it up to you how to decide that,” the speaker said.

Responding to a question by a Russian state news agency reporter, McCarthy issued a sharp rebuke of Moscow and emphasized his support for aid for Ukraine. “I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine; I do not support your killing of the children either,” he said. “And we will continue to support, because the rest of the world sees it just as it is.”

On Monday afternoon, McCarthy spoke to President Joe Biden, who invited the House speaker to a meeting at the White House next Tuesday that is also expected to be attended by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

In an interview with Israel Hayom over the weekend, McCarthy had quipped that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, neither of whom has received an invitation from the White House, were in similar positions. “President Biden hasn’t talked to me about the debt ceiling for the last 80 some days, so I think he, the prime minister, might be in good company if [Biden] treats me the same way,” McCarthy said.

During a break during this week’s Anti-Defamation League conference in Washington, JI’s Josh Kraushaar and Marc Rod spoke with the group’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, on everything from the state of antisemitism to Donald Trump’s campaign for a second term.

Greenblatt on criticism from conservatives that the ADL hasn’t focused enough on antisemitism on the far-left: “It’s reasonable to say, yes, we could do more to fight antisemitism on this side or that side. But I think we work very hard to call it out whenever and wherever it happens, irrespective of the political office with which it might be associated… The anti-Zionism that we see from some on the fringe left, they shouldn’t get a pass for it because of how they politically affiliate.”

On the Biden White House’s plan to release a national strategy against antisemitism: “While we’ve presented them with some very concrete ideas, I don’t know where it’s going to land. I haven’t seen a draft.”

On the line he draws between free speech and restricting hate speech: “Look, hate speech is the price of free speech. We need to acknowledge that in this country we have to hear things we don’t like. The question is, when I tune into the channel, open up the paper, I see things that are so offensive, so rank that it’s going to make me wince… The basic rudiments of journalism is that the content you see is one that falls within certain guardrails. The only place that’s not true is social media. It’s not because of an overarching commitment to free speech, it’s because of a loophole in the [Federal Communications Commission] law known as Section 230.”

On how he approaches his role criticizing celebrities who make antisemitic comments: “Frankly, I would rather address these issues out of the spotlight because you’re usually able to get more done that way. Once it’s out in the open, it can be a lot harder.”

On Trump: “There’s a lot of reasons why I had great concerns with Donald Trump as a candidate and Donald Trump as a president. And you know, the truth is we never hesitated to call him out then. We won’t do it now. If he gets it right, we’ll praise him like the Abraham Accords. When he gets it wrong, we’ll call it out as well.”