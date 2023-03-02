👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman about the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms, and report on a bipartisan call on Capitol Hill for sanctions against Iranian legislators involved in the regime’s crackdown on protesters. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Daniel Ellsberg and former Rep. Tom Malinowski.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrichignited a firestorm on Wednesday following comments he made about the Palestinian town of Huwara, where two Israelis were killed in a terrorist attack over the weekend. Following the attack, hundreds of settlers entered the town and destroyed businesses and homes, injuring dozens and killing one.

“I think the village of Huwara needs to be wiped out. I think the State of Israel should do it, God forbid not private individuals,” Smotrich said at a conference. He later attempted to walk back the comments, saying he wanted “only to act in a surgical way against terrorists and their supporters in the village in order to restore the security.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price called Smotrich’s comments “irresponsible,” “repugnant” and “disgusting,” and said they “amount to incitement to violence.” He urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “senior Israeli officials to publicly and clearly reject and disavow these comments.”

Netanyahu, in a primetime speech to the nation on Wednesday night, likened the settlers’ actions in Huwara to those of Israelis who have for weeks been staging protests across the country against the government’s plans for a judicial overhaul. “We won’t accept violence in Huwara and we won’t accept violence in Tel Aviv,” Netanyahu said in a televised address to the nation. “Freedom to protest is not a license to drive the country to anarchy.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid slammed the comparison,tweeting, “Hawara was a pogrom of terrorists. How does Netanyahu compare this to the members of the General Staff patrol, to Apache pilots, to reservists, to doctors and students, to the people who went out on the streets today. These are the best people in Israel.”

Shortly after Netanyahu’s remarks, a crowd of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv’s Kikar Hamedina plaza, where Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was visiting a hair salon.

In an interview with CNN, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog disavowed Smotrich’s comments. “Notwithstanding the fact that Israel has been subjected to a recent wave of horrific terror attacks against its civilians, it is absolutely not Israeli policy and it’s against our values to respond by wiping out civilian villages,” Herzog said.

Smotrich, a member of the Religious Zionism Party, is planning to make his first official visit to the U.S. this month to speak at the Israel Bonds national leadership conference in Washington, D.C. A spokesperson for Israel Bonds told Jewish Insider the conference will be closed to the press and declined to comment on Smotrich’s attendance at the event. A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on whether the finance minister would be meeting with any government officials while in the U.S.