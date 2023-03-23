👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we recap Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s appearance on Capitol Hill yesterday, and interview Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jeff Zients, Gladys Kessler and Yair Rosenberg.

The Senate began voting last night on amendments to the bill repealing the 2002 Authorization for use of military force against Iraq. Many of the proposed amendments seek to condition the repeal on certifications relating to Iran’s malign activities in Iraq and elsewhere in the region, although it is unclear which of them will receive a vote.

The Senate voted down an amendment from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that would have limited the AUMF to allowing the U.S. to strike at Iranian proxies in Iraq, rather than repealing it fully, by a vote of 60 to 36. Eleven Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the amendment. The Senate also overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to end the 2001 AUMF against those involved with the 9/11 attack. At least one more amendment vote is expected on Thursday, on an amendment which would require AUMFs to be renewed every two years.

The measure’s fate in the House remains unclear. House Republican leadership is still in discussions on the issue, but has declined to guarantee a floor vote — although proponents could likely force a floor vote during the amendment process for an upcoming spending bill. Republican leadership is reportedly working on a proposal to replace the 2002 AUMF with updated war powers.

Also on the Hill, Secretary of State Tony Blinken will appear for his second consecutive day of congressional testimony, this time testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a House Appropriations subcommittee. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chair of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley will also appear before an Appropriations subcommittee, while Gen. Michael Kurilla, who leads U.S. Central Command, will appear before the Armed Services Committee.

Following a rare move by the U.S. in summoning the Israeli ambassador yesterday over a Knesset decision to repeal parts of the 2005 Disengagement Law, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement saying the legislation “brings an end to a discriminatory and humiliating law that barred Jews from living in areas in northern Samaria, part of our historic homeland. It is no coincidence that senior figures in the opposition have supported this law over the years.”

“However, the government has no intention of establishing new communities in these areas,” Netanyahu added.

Israeli coalition members caused further upset abroad yesterday. Transportation Minister Miri Regev said during a conference yesterday, “I’ve been to Dubai — not that I’ll be going back. I don’t like the place. But it’s just amazing to see what they built in six years!”

Shortly after Regev’s comments, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, a fellow member of the Likud party, tweeted a picture of himself with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the caption, “I love Dubai, and so do the million Israelis who have visited the UAE in 2022.”

Regev later accused the media of taking her comments out of context and said she’d spoken to UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and accepted his invitation to visit Dubai again with him. Reports in Arab media on Wednesday said that Al Khaja was instructed by the UAE’s Foreign Ministry not to meet with Israeli government officials on the heels of a statement by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s statement that “the Palestinian people do not exist.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu was again forced to issue a clarification, after a bill advanced by the United Torah Judaism party to legislate prison time for proselytizers caused an uproar among the evangelical Christian community. “We will not advance any law against the Christian community,” Netanyahu tweeted.

As some half a million demonstrators are expected to turn out on the streets of Israel today for a “day of paralysis” protesting the government’s judicial overhaul plans, Netanyahu is set to travel to London this evening. In London, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The Israeli prime minister is not scheduled to meet with Jewish community leaders.

The Knesset early this morning passed a law that prevents the attorney general from declaring a sitting prime minister unfit to serve, widely seen by critics as a law designed to protect Netanyahu, who is standing trial on charges of corruption.